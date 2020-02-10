Advertisement

Singer Miley Cyrus has made many connections with celebrities in her time in show business. And she has a few famous brothers and sisters, such as Noah Cyrus. The ‘Slide Away’ singer has designated rapper Lil Nas X as her ‘brother’, so fans may wonder – are they really related to each other? Let’s find out.

Miley Cyrus comes from a famous family

Cyrus is now famous in itself. But when she grew up, she was known as one of the children of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, who occasionally appeared in interviews with him. She then played Hannah Montana next to her old husband. And the rest is history.

The former Disney Channel star has now made her own career. She has gone from a teenage pop star to a very mature celebrity who is constantly on the gossip magazines. Oh, and her music style has also changed considerably.

Lil Nas X collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road”

As for Lil Nas X, he became famous much later. Before 2019 he was a struggling rapper. He then recorded “Old Town Road”, which grew in popularity through memes and the TikTok app. The artist has worked hard to promote it all himself.

Then he lit gold. Billy Ray came on board for the first remix, which was released in April 2019. This brought the song to the charts, making it a huge success and the most popular song of the year. Lil Nas X wrote on Instagram that the country star “took his (career) career to the next level.”

She supported him when he came out

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

On June 30, 2019, Lil Nas X, with the number 1 number in the country, came out as gay. While many of his fans were shocked. He explained that he “thought (he) had made it clear,” and told people to listen to his song “C7osure (You Like).”

That same day, he and Billy Ray Cyrus entered the stage with the latter’s daughter to perform “Old Town Road” at the Glastonbury Festival in England. The next day the “Mother’s Daughter” singer shared a photo of them and simply wrote: “SO proud of my little brother @lilnasx. Forever in your corner, my friend!”

Cyrus congratulated him on his Grammy victories

It is clear that Cyrus and Lil Nas X care a lot about each other. Although she was not there to take him and her father Grammy home at the 2020 event (she was joking that she was “no longer invited to reward shows”), she did take the time to write a congratulatory message post social media.

Cyrus, who shares a video of the Glastonbury performance, wrote: “Huge congratulations to @lilnasx and @billyraycyrus for their Grammy victories last night! I love you both as a family … Well, I have to love one as a family and the other I want! love you, bro. “So although they are not blood related, it is a family bond.

Lil Nas X and Cyrus are friends

Cyrus has not attended many public events these days. She is working on new music, which Smilers is very enthusiastic about. But she took the time to go to the Tom Ford pre-Oscar fashion show – and when she got there, she revealed that she was waiting for Lil Nas X to arrive.

When he arrived, they managed to get some cute photos together. Cyrus again referred to him as her “baby brother” as they posed alongside her older (biological) brother, Trace Cyrus. Because both continue to focus on new music, it seems that they always have the “Old Town Road” to look back on.

