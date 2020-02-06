Advertisement

It has been three days since the caucus in Iowa and the results are still trickling in. By Thursday morning, with 97% reporting, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders sat in a heat for most delegates, with Elizabeth Warren in third and Joe Biden —The leader in national polls – comes in a disappointing fourth. Questions remain: Will Buttigieg maintain his lead over Sanders in the number of votes, or will the Vermont Senator overtake him? Will the candidates accept the results when they finally come forward, or will the failures of the party cast doubt on the validity of the figures?

Perhaps most importantly: does it still matter?

As the first game of the Democratic primary, the Iowa caucus was a long-awaited test for the hopeful 2020 projects that came in every Monday with something to prove. Sanders wanted to show that the enthusiasm surrounding his movement could translate into an election victory; Buttigieg wanted to send a message that the campaign of a mayor of a small town should be taken seriously; after flirting with the status of leader and fading through the fall, Warren had to show that she still had it; and Biden had to prove that he really deserved the front runner status he has enjoyed since taking part in this race.

While the state still adds votes, the story has already solidified for every candidate. In punches above his weight, Buttigieg deserved some validation and airtime – even if the speech about Monday night’s victory was a bit premature. By finishing first or second, Sanders built up momentum for next week’s primary work at his home base in New England – and placed another massive fundraising campaign. Each candidate saw a profit in New Hampshire based on the finishes in Iowa. Warren takes some delegates home from the state of Hawkeye and keeps alive the hope that she can build a comeback as the primary season progresses. And Biden – well, Biden was hit on his heels and barely finished ahead Amy Klobucharand, like his rivals, his attention was focused on New Hampshire. “I’m not going to cover it with sugar,” Biden said on Wednesday in Granite State. “We had a guts in Iowa.”

“But look,” he added. “This is not the first time in my life that I was beaten.”

Given that the candidates have already milked the stories from Iowa or have accepted their fate there, it is unclear whether anything will change when the state finally makes things official. The campaigns certainly care, even if it is all about bragging. “What we didn’t get was our victory party in Iowa,” Misty Rebik, Director of Sanders, Iowa, told the staff in a memo, per Politico. “Although that is very frustrating and heartbreaking,” continued Rebik, “we cannot forget why we are here.”

