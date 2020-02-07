Advertisement

Counties in Arizona, Florida and North Carolina have declared status of the second amendment protected area this week as the country is fundamentally affected by efforts to protect arms rights.

The Daily Courier reports that more than 200 people attended the Yavapai County Arizona board meeting this week and the resolution on the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary was passed.

Advertisement

News4Jax reports that Florida’s St. John’s County commissioners voted unanimously for a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution that increases the number of 2A Sanctuary Counties in Sunshine State to nearly 30, or is unconstitutional or in violation of the second amendment. “

WFMY reports that Rockingham County, North Carolina, passed its resolution on Tuesday evening. A crowd that stood up for standing only and supported the resolution filled the meeting of district officials.

In Virginia, over 100 local governments have declared a protected area status under the second constitutional amendment since Governor Ralph Northam (D) indicated a war on weapons in early November 2019. Nearly 70 counties in Illinois have also declared a protected area status under the second constitutional amendment.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning columnist for Second Amendment from Breitbart News and author / curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter that covers everything related to Second Amendment, including for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. You can reach him directly at [email protected] Sign up at Breitbart.com/downrange to get Down Range.

Advertisement