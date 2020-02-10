Advertisement

A proposal to renovate the Wauconda village house to make room for community development workers is unlikely to continue.

The building at 101 N Hauptstrasse simply doesn’t have enough space for this type of consolidation, officials said after considering the proposal.

Advertisement

“It’s a tight pressure,” said village manager Kevin Timony.

The community development department at 109 W. Bangs, just around the corner from the town hall, oversees the entire building construction in Wauconda. The three full-time employees and one part-time employee, together with commissioned plumbing and electrical inspectors, ensure that the work complies with the building and zone guidelines.

If you need a building permit, want to speak to a representative of the village about zoning issues, or have a question about property redevelopment in the city, this is the department you should visit.

In the approximately 5,000 square meter parish hall from the 1970s there are offices for the mayor, the village administrator, the village clerk and some village employees as well as a boardroom and a smaller conference room.

Moving the community development department to the community house would allow someone to ask questions, get documentation, and pay permits in one place, rather than commuting between neighboring buildings.

“The goal is to optimize customer service and staff efficiency by running community development and community office services from one facility,” said Timony.

Architects from Kluber Inc. – a company with offices in Chicago, Batavia and Bloomington – were commissioned to design two designs for the interior renovation. The renovation, if completed, could have cost between $ 604,000 and $ 833,000, depending on material and other factors, Timony said.

Wauconda’s Village Service Committee reviewed Kluber’s concepts last week. The officials agree that the town hall is not large enough to accommodate the additional bodies.

“Even with the renovation work … we would still be very tight,” said trustee Adam Schlick, who heads the committee.

In addition, the renovation plans created were based on the current workforce. If the village staff had to grow in the future, the building would no longer have space for the additional workers, said Schlick.

The architects received $ 15,000 for the plans and a room evaluation report. Schlick was grateful for their efforts.

“They made the best of the parameters we gave them and gave us a realistic concept and a realistic cost outlook,” he said.

Although the future of the plan is not promising, Timony is not yet ready to throw it in the garbage heap. Further discussions are expected in March or April after committee members have had time to process the material, he said.

Advertisement