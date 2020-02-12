BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Argentina has been here before: recession, growing poverty, high inflation, billions of dollars in debt, an emerging deadline for repayment and smoldering anger at the International Monetary Fund.

It’s a big week for one of the largest economies in Latin America, with an IMF team talking to the lender about $ 44 billion in debt restructuring. Everyone involved has been trying to avoid repeating the year 2001 when Argentina was in debt – and there were many – in its history with around $ 100 billion in debt in its history.

Once again, Argentina does not have the money to pay the creditors and is desperate to be relieved of its entire debt burden, which is also worth around $ 100 billion. It is a balance for President Alberto Fernández, who is seeking a deal with the IMF that will not alienate his left base, as represented by his deputy and former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

“It will be a hectic negotiation to end austerity measures, restructure the commitments to the fund and give it the green light for renegotiating with private bondholders by March 31, 2020,” said Verisk Maplecroft, a UK-based advisory firm in a report.

“I think the fund is ready to help Argentina, but to do this the Argentine authorities need to turn away from interventionist and heterodox politics and show a clear willingness and ability to improve the budgetary situation in no more than two to three Years, ”said Alberto Ramos, chief economist for Latin America at Goldman Sachs.

At the time of the bankruptcy in 2001, the relationship between Argentina and the IMF became increasingly tense. The IMF later recognized shortcomings, including the failure to identify weaknesses in the Argentine economy during the boom years.

Economics Minister Martín Guzmán told Congress on Wednesday that the IMF is partially responsible for the current debt crisis in Argentina, despite progress in debt assemblies. He said the country needed more time.

“To be able to pay the debt, Argentina must grow and to be able to grow, the weight of a suffocating debt must be lifted,” said Guzmán.

Some protesters who advocated a tough line against Argentine creditors marched in protest to the local IMF offices in Buenos Aires.

“When workers in Argentina hear the term IMF, they know that there are long periods of darkness ahead,” said Damaris Rolón, a protest leader. He said the IMF should leave Argentina and the government should not pay back its debts.

A new IMF program would reassure bondholders that Fernández has a good plan to balance the budget, lower inflation, and pay debt, said Benjamin Gedan, director of the Argentina project at the Wilson Center in Washington.

“Politically, it could be attractive for Fernández to demand concessions not only from private creditors but also from the IMF,” Gedan wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

“After all, the fund is loathed by Argentines who remember its role in the 2001 economic disaster,” he said. “But a clash with the IMF would be foolhardy and would make Argentina’s efforts to get out of its recent debt morass extremely difficult.”

President Fernández took office in December after an election victory that frightened the markets and feared a return to past left-wing economic policies. During her presidency, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner had implemented an interventionist policy that was widely held responsible for economic problems.

However, Mauricio Macri’s predecessor, Mauricio Macri, fell out of favor after a record-breaking finance deal with the IMF in 2018. The Argentinians rubbed themselves into the austerity measures required under the agreement, the currency crashed and everyday life deteriorated.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said her organization had the same goals as the Argentine government.

“In this regard, the measures taken so far are towards restoring macroeconomic stability and protecting the poor,” said Georgieva after meeting the Argentine Minister of Economy in Rome last week.

But many Argentinians and foreign investors are asking themselves: Is a 2001 style scenario unfolding again?

Torchia reported from Mexico City.

