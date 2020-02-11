Advertisement

Play video content

Exclusive

Ariana Grande When you go to a bar you start a good joke, but this time it’s real and ends with our girl closing her lips with a mysterious man who may not be as famous.

Advertisement

The singer was spotted late Saturday night in a location called Bar Louie in Northridge, California – located in the San Fernando Valley on the edge of downtown LA.

We were told that she rolled into the restaurant around 1am with a crew of friends in tow, including this gentleman you see right here in the cabin next to her. They showed up, sat down for a bit, and apart from the water we said AG wanted … she was just all-in on this guy’s face.

Who this guy could be – it’s unclear. We were told that he was not immediately recognizable … which means that he is not at Ariana’s level (at least in terms of fame).

Eyewitnesses report that the group only stayed about 30 minutes, and while some of their friends were ordering wine and other drinks, we were told that Ariana was not drinking.

However, she was talkative. According to our sources, there was a DJ nearby who was playing Ariana’s song “God is a Woman” around the same time she was there. We were told that AG asked the guy to swap the melodies … she didn’t want to hear her own song.

Mega

A few interesting things about this smooching girl – for one, it doesn’t look like a social house singer Mikey Fosterwho has been romantically connected to Ms. Grande lately … even though we were told there is nothing going on There. They hang around a lot, that’s damn sure.

The second thing … Apparently Ariana is a regular in the Northridge area. She was interviewed there for a Vogue article in 2019 and was seen on the go.

Keep your eyes open, valley views. AG is traveling in your neighborhood 😲

Advertisement