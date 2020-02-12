Advertisement

When Lisa pointed out that the former SUR bartender didn’t sound happy with herself at all, Ariana replied, “Well, I know it’s not me.” She later told the camera, “I had these big, huge goals in life that I achieved, like the house, the book. And I thought it would fix me. But it didn’t change who I was.”

She mentioned that it might be time to take medication. “This undercurrent, this depression, I see, will likely always be part of me and part of my life,” said Ariana.

Lisa, whose older brother died of suicide in April 2018, encouraged the Florida-born woman to seek help. “I experienced a lot last year when I lost my brother. Nothing made sense to me,” said the 59-year-old. “But you can do it. You have it. You can face the challenge.”

In an Instagram post on January 27, Ariana greeted her support system. “I’m thinking of my family today,” she wrote next to a photo of her mother and grandmother celebrating the start of her and Tom’s cocktail book “Fancy AF”. “Would be absolutely nothing and nobody without them.”

