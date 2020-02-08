Advertisement

If you bought at the right time, it’s no secret that owning and selling a home on the lower mainland made money. The developers know that very well and were well on the way to meeting the unprecedented demand of the past few years.

However, in a real estate market that often seemed to be concerned with investment value, it is refreshing to find developments that really focus on viability. ML Emporio Properties’ Aristotle, a new multi-family home in Langley, is all about end users – the people who will actually be living in one of the 173 homes in the upcoming project.

According to Sim Brar, Vice President of Construction at ML Emporio Properties, the viability of the project is the result of a long process in the company to deliver the best possible end product for home buyers.

The kitchen in the exhibition suite by Aristoteles, a new development from ML Emporio Properties in Langley.

“We are very proud to be a local company with a team of dedicated young professionals who are always looking for new ways to create a great home,” said Brar. “Many of us come from humble backgrounds. I’ve lived in condominiums and townhouses for many years, so I really understand these types of houses. Just because someone tells you it’s 1,000 square meters doesn’t always mean everything is functional. We spend a lot of time and energy making sure that our layouts are super functional. “

Aristotle houses will have one, two or three bedrooms. They will be between 650 and 965 square feet in size and cost between $ 300,000. There are no less than 19 different plans to choose from on the project website. According to Brar, the company is expecting buyers from a wide range of backgrounds, including young families and downsizers, who no longer want to take responsibility for maintaining a family home.

“We expect many end users to buy a home from Aristotle,” said Brar. “If you look at the floor plans, you can really plan your living space – how you would configure your sofas, where you could place your TVs, and so on.”

“Given the current situation on the property market, it is so important to ensure that you get the best value for the money of our buyers’ dollars, which is why we are very strategic with the project locations we have chosen,” added Brar , “There is a bus brokerage north of the property that offers express buses to the SkyTrain station, or we’re just a few minutes’ drive from the highway.”

The Aristotle offers easy access to three local parks, a variety of restaurants, two golf courses, several retail options and several schools. The development includes two residential buildings in Willoughby Township, Langley Township on 84 Avenue and 200 Street.

“We had the opportunity to have only one tower on the site and frankly we would have saved a dollar or two from a construction perspective if we did,” said Bar. “But we really wanted people to be excited to come home to this development and our vision began to form around the idea of ​​having complementary structures. “

The living room in the exhibition suite by Aristoteles, a new development from ML Emporio Properties in Langley.

The houses at Aristotle have balconies and / or terraces, large windows that maximize daylight, two-meter-high ceilings and Shaw Welcome packages: free internet service for the first year with the option to extend at a discounted price. There is a wide vinyl floor throughout the kitchen, living and dining areas, soft carpets in all bedrooms, and energy-efficient front-loading whirlpool washers and dryers.

“We offer home buyers options that may not be available in other developments – such as charging electric vehicles, air conditioning, intelligent programmable thermostats, and underfloor heating in the bathrooms,” said Brar.

The bathrooms at Aristotle have solid quartz worktops, flat screens with soft-close fittings and large-format polished and matt tile floors. Ensuite or main bathrooms are equipped with mirrored medicine cabinets for additional storage space. The second bathroom has large tiles for floors and white tiles with chevron pattern for the walls. There are soaker-style bathtubs in the main bathrooms, chrome-plated Grohe taps and accessories in all areas, and toilets with a quiet lock.

The kitchens are equipped with custom-made, floor-to-ceiling cupboards with backlighting, soft-closing drawers, quartz worktops, tiled upstands and kitchen appliances made of stainless steel from Samsung. There are double sinks under mounted stainless steel sinks, Grohe chrome taps with pull-out sprays and USB charging ports.

Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, business center, workshop and hobby room, and a game room with a TV, billiards, and game table.

“We are very happy to do this,” said Brar. “We’re not far from breaking new ground, and we expect the third or fourth quarter of 2022 to be completed.” We control the building process really carefully so people are really excited to move. It’s about eliminating buyers’ remorse and feeling like they’re not just buying a property. You buy a house.

Aristotle

Project location: 20203 84 Avenue, Langley

Project size: 173 one, two, and three bedroom homes ranging in size from 650 to 965 square feet and priced at $ 300,000.

Developer: ML Emporio properties

Architect: Wilson Chang architect

Interior architect: Creative spaces by Janet Hardy

Sales center: 4-8948 202 Street, Langley

Sales Phone: 604.239.1559

Website:aristotleliving.com

