An Arizona man who has killed a K-9 officer after leading the police on a high-speed chase has been detained for more than 25 years.

Jairo Adair Contreras Quintero was responsible for the death of Bane of the Phoenix Police K-9 after he and a co-defendant Laura Dagnino committed a killing spree.

As reported by AZ Family, the couple were spotted in a stolen vehicle on 51st Avenue and Broadway Road on April 17, 2018. The couple then raced away before stealing another car on 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and a third vehicle on assault in the Arizona Biltmore area.

The chase ended after they crashed their vehicle near a house on 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Dagino got out and surrendered to the police, but Quintero ran to the empty house and barricaded himself in.

During the clash, police officers sent Bane inside to detain the suspect.

While at home, Banes HF could hear the K-9 breathing irregularly. He also didn’t leave the house when asked to do so.

When officials entered the house to arrest Quintero, he was found with alleged dog bite injuries and leaned against a closet door.

According to court files seen by ABC 15 Arizona, officers found Bane seriously injured in the cabinet. He was then taken to an emergency veterinarian, where he died of his injuries.

The Phoenix police informed ABC 15 that Bane had died of suffocation.

Quintero has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, intrusion, armed robbery, weapon damage, killing of a service animal, cruelty to animals, illegal escape and burglary. He has now been sentenced to 25 years and nine months in prison.

Dagino was also sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

A memorial service was held for Bane on April 28, 2018, at which a local kindergarten planted a tree for the K-9, which had served for two years at the Phoenix Police Department.

“There are people born for this job,” a police officer told KTAR during the ceremony. “A good nose, a strong drive and a bite, yet sociable, like the modern police K-9 has become.

“Bane has excelled in all of these areas.”

At that time, Jeri Williams, Phoenix chief of police, said, “We sent Bane in to do what the dogs do. They are our protectors, our partners … it is definitely heartfelt that we lost Bane.

“To make a long story short, I need violence to keep away from the church because it can’t continue. The men and women out here in blue are just trying to do their job. They want to do it for sure.”

The Phoenix police have been asked for further comments.

A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing Phoenix K-9 Bane police in April 2018.

Pheonix Police

