An Arizona man who has killed a K-9 officer after leading the police on a high-speed chase has been detained for more than 25 years.

Jairo Adair Contreras Quintero was responsible for the death of Bane of the Phoenix Police K-9 after he and a co-defendant Laura Dagnino committed a killing spree.

As reported by AZ Family, the couple were spotted in a stolen vehicle on 51st Avenue and Broadway Road on April 17, 2018. The couple then raced away before stealing another car on 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and a third vehicle on assault in the Arizona Biltmore area.

The chase ended after they crashed their vehicle near a house on 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Dagino got out and surrendered to the police, but Quintero ran to the empty house and barricaded himself in.

