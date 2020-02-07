Advertisement

According to official statements, two housing projects at prominent locations in Rolling Meadows and Arlington Heights will continue unhindered, although the projects were sold from one developer to another.

Columbus, Ohio-based M / I Homes acquired Taylor Morrison’s property in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the Chicago area. These include the planned townhouses on the former Dominick property in Rolling Meadows and the Sigwalt 16 townhouses on part of block 425 in Arlington Heights.

M / I’s local suburb, based in Naperville, is currently licensed to change company names to Rolling Meadows and Arlington Heights. According to Marc McLaughlin, however, there will be no delays in the construction of either project. M / I’s land acquisition manager.

No additional approvals from the elected bodies are required as the two developments remain the same, said McLaughlin, who was the primary responsible for the projects among both developers.

Taylor Morrison laid the foundation last summer on the 9.5-acre site on Kirchoff Road in Rolling Meadows, where the city council last April approved plans to develop a 106-unit townhouse in Meadow Square. The crews have been working on underground utilities, while house foundations are expected to be built in the spring, McLaughlin said.

A model house could be ready by July, he added.

On the west side of downtown Arlington Heights, M / I will build 16 townhouses in a total of three buildings located along Sigwalt Street between Chestnut Avenue and Highland Avenue. Arlington Heights’ trustees approved the project last July.

Construction is scheduled to begin in April. The model should be completed by August, said McLaughlin.

As Taylor Morrison leaves the Chicago market, the home builder expands west to Washington, Oregon and Nevada. William Lyon Homes was acquired on Thursday for $ 2.5 billion.

