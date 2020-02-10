Advertisement

Today Arm announces the latest addition to the Cortex-M series, the new Cortex M55. In addition to the new CPU microarchitecture, which brings some new improvements, the new Ethos-U55-NPU-IP is also presented, which is to be integrated into the new M55 core. Arm’s new IP is designed to improve machine learning and the inference capabilities of billions of low-power embedded devices over the next few years and expand the product portfolio for new use cases.

We have seen that machine learning has become a buzzword in recent years, but today the ecosystem has evolved so that it is no longer just a brand new novelty, but is quickly becoming a useful feature until it becomes more and more important in various systems and use cases in the industry. Arm sees the endpoint AI market in particular in an area in which explosive growth will be recorded in the coming years. This is the area that Arm wants to cover with the new IP releases.

The new Cortex-M55 is a new generation IP that is more closely related to the M33 but brings with it some new architectural advances that promise some great performance and flexibility improvements in machine learning and vector instructions.

The Ethos-U55 is a dedicated “microNPU” dedicated inference accelerator that connects to a Cortex-M class CPU and offers the performance and performance efficiency of a dedicated NPU or MAC engine that typically comes into play M-Class IPs.

Cortex-M55: First helium and custom instruction-compatible CPU core

The new Cortex-M55 is important because it is the first arm CPU core that comes with both helium and user-defined instructions. Helium, whose technical name is actually MVE (for M-Profile Vector Extension), is the new vector extension and dedicated vector execution unit in the processor series of the M-Class and thus the first CPU in this area to be SIMD-capable. The expansion gives the new core up to a 5-fold increase in DSP performance, and the optimized instructions for ML workloads in combination with MVE result in a 15-fold increase in performance compared to M-Cores of the previous generation.

In terms of overall microarchitecture, it is a successor to the M33, and by combining µarch and frequency improvements, scalar workloads will increase performance by around 20% depending on the manufacturer’s configuration. The core was developed with a focus on bandwidth and enables the new MVE and ML workloads that require it. Therefore, improvements have been made to the storage subsystem, e.g. B. 4x 32-bit interfaces to TCM (Tightly Coupled Memory).

The Ethos-U55: the first microNPU from Arm

Poor was relatively late in the NPU scene as most vendors had deployed their own first-party IP architectures in products and most vendors now use such implementations. However, the embedded market is a bit different and there is a need for something that is much lower and uses less power than what you would normally be used to with “larger” implementations such as mobile SoCs covered by Arm’s Ethos-N are NPU IP.

The new U55 is a small NPU that scales from 32 to 256 MACs and requires coupling with a Cortex-M class NPU. Arm hasn’t addressed the main aspects of microarchitecture, but it’s a very sleek design that focuses on space and energy efficiency and has low storage capacities, including some features that we see in the N series, such as: B. Weight decompression. We say the U55 needs to be paired with an M-class CPU to serve as a controller, but this doesn’t differ too much from what the N-series does because this IP already has an M-class CPU contains. When it comes to the architecture of the NPU, it should be different and not related to its bigger brothers. It was specially developed for applications with low power consumption.

In terms of area, the smallest 32-MAC implementation of the U55 is said to be about twice the size of an M55. We don’t have absolute numbers here, but we’re essentially talking about fractions of mm².

The performance improvements in such systems that use the M55 and U55 represent a very large increase in step function over last generation solutions. The numbers provided by Arm include a 50-fold increase in performance compared to a Cortex-M7- based system, while increasing energy efficiency by 25 times.

With regard to the location of the new IPs, there are a large number of embedded systems. It is important to understand that the bulk of such systems will actually be subsystems of the chips currently available. If we take the mobile as an example, you will see subsystems that use the IP in the fingerprint sensors of a telephone, the constantly listening audio chip for voice assistant functions or even in the RF systems that optimize workload, such as antenna tuning. There are hundreds of M-class processors in today’s mobile devices that would benefit from the ML functions. Most of them are completely transparent to the user.

Arm has currently licensed the M55 and U55 to its main partners and will offer more licenses to other customers in the coming months. As usual with IP, you should expect products with the new designs in about 2 years – if providers ever publicly confirm whether they use the designs in their products.

