Armagh

0-16

–

0-10

Kildare

Armagh took a storm when they fought with just 14 men on the Athletic Grounds for a deserved victory over Kildare.

This could be a crucial result for Kieran McGeeney’s team as they intend to move up to Division 1, but a major setback for a Lilywhite team that has lost twice in a row and now needs to intervene so as not to slide in Tier 2 of space -Ireland championship.

Former Kildare manager McGeeney picked up the booty in front of 3,349 spectators and will be delighted by the players’ spirit after Jamie Clarke was knocked out with a second booking just two minutes after the start of the second half.

After a field inspection by referee David Coldrick, a ground safety inspection followed when Storm Ciara was exposed, and the game received permission to continue as planned.

Armagh had the storm in the back for the first half, but they were always frustrated by a disciplined Lilywhite defense, with David Hyland and Keith Cribbin acting as double sweeps.

With just two points on the board in the first quarter of an hour, the Orchard men had little to show for their territorial dominance, but gradually the openings showed up, and a revised defense showed the strain.

Kieran McGeeney’s side scored two chances, but Mark Donnellan’s great parade denied Aidan Nugent. Then Peter Kelly shot an equally brilliant block to thwart Rian O’Neill.

Peter Kelly from Kildare. (© INPHO / Philip Magowan)

But the scores rose in the second quarter, Stefan Campbell’s second after great efforts by Aidan Forker and Oisin O’Neill when they left five minutes before the end.

And Jamie Clarke came off the bench to get two results and sent the Ulster team from 0: 8 to 0: 1.

But Clarke picked up his second yellow card within two minutes and in the 37th minute there were only 14 men left.

But that did not stop the Orchard march, because Rian O’Neill extended his lead to 11 points.

Kildare, who had only one point for more than 50 minutes, struggled to take advantage of the weather conditions and was in dire need of reversing the competition.

A kind of revival started with Paddy Brophy’s decent result, followed by a few converted free spins from substitute Adam Tyrell and a gem from Daniel Flynn.

However, since they hired more players for the offensive, the home team was able to find space on the escape route to keep their Leinster visitors at a distance.

Paul Cribbin and Brophy were on target when Kildare moved closer, but was never close enough to threaten a safe home team. Mark Shields and excellent Rian O’Neill sealed the result and bittersweet win for McGeeney, who had spent six years as a Kildare manager.

Armaghs Mark Shields. (© INPHO / Philip Magowan)

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, C O’Neill, A Forker (0-1, f); M Shields (0-1), S. Sheridan (0-1), J. McElroy; N Grimley (0-1), O O’Neill (0-1); J Og Burns, S. Campbell (0-2), C. Cumiskey (0-1); C Turbitt, RO’Neill (0-4, 3f), A Nugent (0-2, 1f, 1 Mark).

Subs: J Clarke (0-2, 1f) for Turbitt (27), J Morgan for C O’Neill (45), G McCabe for Nugent (68), B Donaghy for Shields (69), A McKay for Cumiskey (71)

Kildare: M Donnellan; P Kelly, M O’Grady, S Ryan; K. Flynn, D. Hyland, C. Cavanagh; K. Feely, T. Moolick: P. Cribbin (0-2), P. Brophy (0-3), K. Cribbin; N Kelly, D Flynn (0-1), J Hyland.

Subs: N Flynn for O’Grady (ht), A Tyrrell (0-3, 2f) for Hyland (44), J Byrne for Cavanagh (45), J Robinson (0-1) for Moolick (56), L Power for N Kelly (65)

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).

