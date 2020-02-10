Advertisement

DAKAR, Senegal – Islamic and ethnic militias have killed more than 450 civilians in central Mali last year. This is the deadliest year in the region since the crisis broke out in 2012, Human Rights Watch said in a new report on Monday.

The militants have even started pulling and killing men on public transport based on their ethnicity, the group said, emphasizing how Islamic extremists have fueled tensions between communities that have long lived in relative peace.

Advertisement

Islamic extremist groups have recruited men from the Peuhl ethnic group for their cause, while the armed Dogon militias that have emerged are accused of supporting Mali’s military actions against jihadists.

Of the 456 civilian deaths documented by Human Rights Watch, 116 were directly attributed to Islamic extremists. The remaining 340 murders were communal violence committed by ethnic militias. According to the report, the real toll is unknown.

“Armed groups kill, maim and terrorize communities across central Mali without the apparent fear of being held accountable,” said Corinne Dufka, director of West Africa at Human Rights Watch. “The number of people in shattered lives is increasing as the deadly cycles of violence and revenge continue.”

Witnesses told investigators that in one case last year, jihadists stopped two public transport vehicles that brought people back from a nearby market. Armed militants then towed eleven men at the checkpoint near Sevare, all of whom belonged to the Dogon people.

Seven bodies were later found with bullets on their heads; The four others were never found, security forces said Human Rights Watch.

A military operation led by France displaced the jihadists in northern Mali in 2013, although they disbanded and regrouped. By 2015, many were infiltrated further south and began to recruit members of the Peuhl ethnic group.

While the Malian courts sentenced some 45 people in connection with some of the smaller attacks last year, “the judges still had to question powerful militia leaders involved in the worst atrocities,” Human Rights Watch said.

Advertisement