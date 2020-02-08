Advertisement

Police evacuated terrified shoppers from a Thai mall early Sunday where a soldier killed at least 20 people in a shooting that he forwarded via Facebook messages.

Dozens of terrified shoppers ran from Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima City – also known as Korat – after the armed police said they were in control of the ground floor of the complex.

Thai Royal Police placed a wanted poster on their Facebook page for Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, wanted in connection with a deadly attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima Photo: THAI ROYALE POLICE / Brochure Template

But the authorities did not provide clear details about the attacker’s whereabouts – a junior army officer identified as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma – or how many people were trapped in the multi-level shopping mall.

There were fears that the shooter could try to hide in the panicky crowd. Images on social media showed people sprinting over the parking garages and walkways of the mall as soon as they were freed.

Crime Suppression Division police urged fleeing shoppers to “raise their hands” and identify themselves on the ground floor “and authorities will evacuate you”.

This screenshot of a hand-out video released by Thai oolice shows a fire on the compound of the Terminal 21 shopping center during a shooting Photo: THAI ROYAL POLICE / Handout

Previously, Jakrapanth forwarded his shooting through Facebook messages that mapped the attack from army barracks in the city to the mall, where an unknown number of shoppers were trapped.

Hospitals across the country braced themselves for a grim night as residents flooded hospitals to give blood and search for relatives.

“There are about 20 dead,” said Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich.

This screenshot is taken from the now closed Facebook account of the alleged Thai mall shooter, Jakrapanth Thomma Photo: Social Media / –

“Police, military commanders, and sharp shooters surround Terminal 21,” he said.

A volunteer rescue worker told of a bloody scene of horror after his team carried four corpses to the hospital.

“I have never seen anything like this,” Peerapong Chatadee told AFP.

Street lighting under the Teminal 21 shopping center was switched off when soldiers and police closed off the area. Photo: AFP / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

“I just feel so sad. He is more solid that he should not have shot at unarmed people.”

The Thai health minister said that reporters around 10 people were already in a ‘critical condition’ in the hospital.

The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when Jakrapanth shot three people – including at least one soldier – at the home of a senior officer and then at nearby army barracks.

Nakhon Ratchasima – also known as Korat – is home to one of the largest barracks of Thailand in a country where the army is entangled in politics and society Photo: AFP / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

“He stole an army vehicle and drove to the city center,” police Lieutenant Colonel Mongkol Kuptasiri.

There the shooter used weapons from the military arsenal to bring massacre to a city center while entering the Terminal 21 shopping center.

He “used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths,” said police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen.

Police set up a cordon around Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, after a shooter opened a deadly fire and killed at least 20 Photo: AFP / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

Jakrapanth’s motive remains unclear.

But during the day he posted images of himself and wrote several messages on his Facebook page while the attack took place, including “should I surrender?” and “no one can escape death”.

In a Facebook video – since removed – the attacker with an army helmet filmed from an open jeep: “I am tired … I can no longer pull my finger” and makes a trigger symbol with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding up a gun.

A Facebook spokesperson said: “We have removed the shooter accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove all violations of the content of this attack as soon as we become aware of this.”

A witness who was in the mall before the attack told AFP that the Terminal 21 mall was busy with shoppers in a long weekend.

“There were many people in the mall today,” said a 32-year-old from the city, who asked for anonymity.

“I was pretty shocked when I found out, because I left the mall not long before that.”

Street lighting under the mall was turned off when army and police units closed the mall.

The city is home to one of Thailand’s largest barracks in a country where the army has become entangled in politics and society.

Thailand has one of the highest percentages of gun ownership in the world.

Several shootings in courthouses at the end of last year renewed concern about gun violence in the Southeast Asian country.

In another controversial case, a two-year-old boy was killed between three people when a masked gunman robbed a jewelry store last month.

At the end of last year, two lawyers were shot by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing on a land conflict.

