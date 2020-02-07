Advertisement

Two men fired four shots on Friday in the northeastern part of Delhi, in the Jaffrabad region.

Police said the men, who were both wearing helmets, shot twice at a clothing store and then fired two cartridges outdoors. Senior police officers said they suspected personal hostility to the incident.

However, the shopkeeper claimed that they owed no one money and no enmity. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the police, they received a call around 1:30 p.m. that two men had opened fire in a market place in Jaffrabad, but no one was injured. A senior police officer who did not want to be named said he had brought a team to the site and found that the men had traveled by bike and were wearing helmets to cover their faces.

“The locals said the men fired two shots at the store and two rounds outdoors. We collected the empty cartridge cases on site and a crime and forensic team combed the area. The first investigation showed that the two men were aiming at a clothing store that had two bullets fired in front of them, ”said the policeman.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya also said that a preliminary investigation ruled out a robbery. “A case has been registered and we are investigating the possibility that the shopkeeper’s personal hostility is behind the incident,” he said.

The clothing store owner, Shabir Khan, 50, who lives in Babarpur, said he had no hostility to anyone. “I was sitting in the sun in front of my shop when the two men got on a bike and fired two bullets at my shop and twice outdoors. My brother Murtaza Khan and I run this shop together. We don’t owe anyone money. The police are trying to cover up the incident as a case of personal hostility since it took place in Delhi just a few hours before the election. The incident was happening when the locals were preparing to say their afternoon prayer, ”he said.

