Sanjeev Lodhi (R with his finger raised), joint secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association, protests together with other lawyers after a raw bomb detonated on Thursday in Lucknow’s court premises. | PTI

New Delhi: At least three lawyers were injured when a raw bomb detonated outside the chamber of one of them in a Lucknow courthouse on Thursday.

The joint secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association, Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi, claimed he was the target of the attack because he “complained about some judicial officers”.

He said almost 10 people entered the site and threw raw bombs in front of his chamber, injuring him and two other lawyers. “One bomb exploded, but two weren’t detonated,” he said, questioning security at the court.

Bomb disposal and dog commands have reached the site of the explosion.

After the explosions, chaos was reported on the district court premises. Lawyers questioned the police about security measures within the complex.

Eyewitness Account

Shyam Sunder, a lawyer who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident, said three high-intensity crackers had detonated in the courthouse. He claimed that six to seven men armed with pistols had come in from two different gates.

“We came to the court at 11:00 am. I was at the door of the chamber when two to three men from gate number three and four to five men from gate number 4 came. They drop bombs on Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi’s chamber. While three bombs detonated, the rest had not detonated. Several lawyers who were here were injured when a bomb hit a lawyer’s head, ”he said.

Sunder added: “One lawyer was injured in the head, another lawyer was injured in the foot after the bomb exploded near him,” he added.

He said he tried to catch some of the attackers but was overwhelmed.

“When I tried to grab it, three of them held me by my arms and pointed pistols at me. When I called for help, they fled. “

Sunder also said that he could identify at least two of them.

“Two of them are lawyers and I know them well. I don’t know the rest, ”he said.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. A forensic team was also brought in to inspect the crime scene. The police have not yet clarified the type of explosive.

“They seem to be high-intensity crackers, but we’re going to be checked right now. We also scan the CCTV material from the entrance and exit gates of the court complex to determine the villain’s identity, ”said a police officer.

Not the first time

Last month, UP lawyers had been on strike to protest the recent attacks on her.

Uttar Pradesh’s council of lawyers had asked bar associations to abstain from work in order to put pressure on the government to pass laws to protect lawyers.

On January 7, lawyer Shekhar Tripathi (32) in Lucknow was beaten to death by five men with sticks, which caused trouble for his colleagues, who sat with the body at the district collector and demanded justice.

On December 17, a man was killed and two police officers injured when unidentified attackers opened fire before the Bijnore Supreme Court.

With PTI and Prashant Srivastava in Lucknow

