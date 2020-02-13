Representative image of the Border Security Force, one of the central forces of the Police Commons

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is considering merging all Central Armed Forces (CAPFs) into one Indian Central Armed Police Service (ICAPS). The goal is to recruit military officers through the UPSC, ThePrint has learned.

At a meeting on December 26, the government decided to hire officers for the central police force as part of the Civil Service Review (CSE) carried out by the Union Civil Service Commission (UPSE) for hiring officials for IAS, IPS, IRS and discontinue other services.

CAPFs include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Government sources said the change of name from CAPF to ICAPS would reflect a change in the status of central police forces and would equate them to other public services. The proposal comes after the Supreme Court granted central police forces organized group “A” (OGAS) status last year.

The recommendation was made in December 2019 when a committee headed by the Home Office’s Border Secretary of the Interior met to discuss a UPSC proposal for 2017 that proposed changes to the Assistant Commandant (CAPF) exam that centralized Police officers are hired.

The test has not been reviewed since 2003.

In addition to revising the curriculum and pattern of central police examinations, the Committee made a number of recommendations, including combining its examination with the existing civil service examination. “Since the Indian government has declared the CAPF to be OGAS, the hiring may be part of the Allied Service review,” said the minutes of the meeting that ThePrint is accessing. “This will ensure consistency and an annual meeting of all CAPFs.”

“Random management”

While the civil service test takes place regularly every year, the central police test can be carried out at intervals of one year, one and a half or even two years. According to the sources, this led to arbitrary management of the armed forces. “Hiring CAPF officials along with other services each year results in armed forces’ scientific career management,” said a central police officer.

The minutes of the meeting also said that the UPSC should from now on call the CAPFs the “Indian Central Armed Police Service”.

According to the sources, changing the name of violence to service will change the “status” of central police officers. “After receiving a service, the CAPFs can be deputated under the central personnel plan, keep up with other services, etc. This is a logical step after the armed forces have received OGAS,” said a government official.

The CAPF officer quoted above also said the move would end the hierarchy between officers and central police officers. “Now even CAPF officers will be known for their unified service, batches, etc. DoPT and UPSC’s instructions automatically apply to us, and we wouldn’t have to go to court to get the same rights as other officials.”

A senior IPS officer, however, said the name change was only a technical matter. “That doesn’t mean CAPFs become a civil service … The question is whether a paramilitary force can get civil service status,” he said. “Is not that a contradiction?”

The officer also said it was important to see whether the proposed ICAPS roster would be made interchangeable so that CRPF officers could be used for other armed forces and vice versa.

CAPFs should also complete a joint basic course

The central police force will also be included in the Common Foundation Course – an introductory course for newly hired officers, according to the meeting’s minutes. “This CSE pattern will also bring synergies between other Gr A services during the Common Foundation Course,” the minutes said.

The committee also recommended adding topics related to ethics and values, the scenario of internal security, etc. to the civil service review. It can be decided later whether the notes of these sections should be included in the final notes or not, the panel said.

