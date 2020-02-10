Advertisement

New Delhi: The Army is free to grant a group of Short Service Commission (SSC) litigants a pension once they have completed the mandatory 20 years of service. However, it cannot grant them a constant commission.

Development is taking place in an ongoing Supreme Court case in which 322 female officials filed an appeal calling for a permanent commission.

A Short Service Commission means a limited career in the armed forces.

The army had changed its rules last year and provided the option of a permanent commission for SSC officers who would otherwise have retired after 14 years of service.

However, this is not retroactive and would only apply to the new group of female officers starting this year.

“The army is open to the litigants having 20 years of service, the minimum pension,” said a senior army officer on condition of anonymity.

The police officer said the matter was subordinate and therefore unable to comment further.

What SC said last year

While the SSC term ends at 14, some female officers have been in office for almost 20 years.

The Supreme Court announced last year that the Armed Forces should consider granting a standing commission to female officers in the Armed Forces under the Short Service Commission before March 2019.

The former adjutant general, Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar, had announced that after choosing a special stream under constant supervision, female officers would be trained in the stream.

During her second and third year of service, she would identify one of the six specialized streams for permanent assignment, he had said.

A permanent army commission for women will open in April 2020.

A second senior army officer said suitability for the permanent commission is also being reviewed for officers.

“It has to be seen that the process of inducing women did not take place overnight either. An officer must go through a series of courses to be eligible for permanent commission. This may not be possible towards the end of the term, ”added the official.

Last year, the Department of Defense announced that female officers in all ten branches to which they were accepted by the Short-term Service Commission, such as: B. Signals, Engineers, Aviation, Air Defense, Electronics and Mechanics, a permanent Army Commissioner is to be assigned to Engineers, Army Service Corps, among others.

Women used to have a permanent commission in the General Attorney and Army Training Corps.

In a recent hearing, the female officials informed the Supreme Court that, according to the policy letter of February 25, 2019, the permanent assignment of female officials is limited to the appointment of employees, as opposed to “criteria for appointments / appointments of managers” ,

