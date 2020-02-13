File photo of Anurag Singh Thakur at a rally in Rithala | ANI photo

New Delhi: Several retired army men have reported on Twitter to express their dismay at the behavior of BJP Minister of State and Territorial Army Officer Anurag Thankur before the Delhi elections when he encouraged the crowd to sing “Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro …”.

Among these soldiers is the retired Lieutenant General Surinder Singh, who served as Commander-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Western Command and currently heads the Punjab Civil Service Commission.

Is there no regulation in the Army Act to deal with TA officers who make statements as Captain Anurag Thakur did in the Delhi elections? The proud SIKH regiment must be ashamed. I hope the army doesn’t ignore the act because it discredits the army uniform. @adgpi @

– Lt. Gen. Surinder Singh (Retd) (@ Surinder2g), February 11, 2020

“We are an army that has no religion, no caste, no religion. We have groups from all over the world, from all religions. If our people speak a language that is inappropriate – they may be retired or a TA or something – it affects our base, ”Singh told ThePrint. “Do those who lead us today feel the same way? I felt like I should express it. “

Several officers of the Sikh Regiment and outside agreed with him on Twitter.

The proud SIKH regiment must be ashamed: we are

– KJ Singh (@ kjsingh2) February 11, 2020

Inaction so bad!

– Lieutenant General HS Panag (R) (@ rwac48), February 12, 2020

Mr,

The trench coat is soaked!

What did he say? Let’s take it up

Best wishes and greetings

– Colonel Rohit Dev (Retd) @ (@RDXThinksThat) February 11, 2020

Well said, sir. If not, a law has to be passed to curb the tendency of unscrupulous elements to change the color of OG.

– Satinder Sangha (@ satindersangha3) February 12, 2020

In July 2016, Anurag Thakur became the first BJP MP to serve as an officer in the territorial army. ThePrint contacted Thakur via calls and text messages, but did not answer. This report will be updated when it replies.

also read: Amit Shah, Adityanath, Anurag Thakur – 5 most provocative speeches of the Delhi elections

The Territorial Army

The Territorial Army is the second line of defense after the regular army and is made up of volunteers who receive military training two months a year so that they can be mobilized to defend the country in an emergency.

“Once hired, TA officers have to go to an army institution for a few months a year to embody and serve officers,” said military historian Mandeep Baweja. Officers are disembodied while out of service.

“There is a clause that allows you to be politically active during disembodiment,” said Baweja, adding, “Once embodied, you are subject to army rules.”

Army officers are prohibited from making discriminatory speeches or inciting violence, but disembodied TA officers are not bound by the rules.

Thakur is currently disembodied.

During an election rally in Delhi for BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary in Rithala on January 27, Finance Minister Anurag Thakur sang the now famous slogan “desh ke gaddaro ko” when the crowd replied: “goli maaro saalon ko”.

Among other current political leaders who were TA officers is the Deputy Prime Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot. Former Prime Minister V.P. Singh had also been a TA officer.

also read: India belongs to everyone – BJP allies reject hate speech about Shaheen Bagh

