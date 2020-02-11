Advertisement

According to a recent study by the Angus Reid Institute, 56 percent of Canadians believe that Huawei should refuse to participate in 5G deployment.

About 34 percent would support a limited agreement similar to the one the UK had with the Chinese telecommunications company. The UK decided that Huawei has a limited role and cannot take over 35 percent of the deployment.

Interestingly, 10 percent of Canadians believe that Huawei can build the entire 5G infrastructure, according to the study.

The opinions in this regard are partly determined by political preferences. The study found that the majority of conservative voters in the past have tended to block Huawei altogether. However, those who tend to lean left are more willing to allow the company to participate in any form.

The national security authorities are currently examining whether the Chinese technology company’s stake in 5G poses a security risk.

Canada is currently the only country in the Five Eyes Alliance that has not yet made a decision about Huawei. The other countries in the alliance include Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Australia, the United States and New Zealand have banned Huawei from participating in building the network for the next generation of radio technology.

According to Innovation Secretary Navdeep Bains, Canada is investigating the UK’s decision, but has not given a schedule when the government will take a decision on its own review.

The United States has also said that if Canada decides to participate in Huawei, it will jeopardize the exchange of information between the two countries.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted its study from February 3-5 in an online survey of 1,505 Canadians. The error rate in the study is plus or minus two percent.

