Martinelli looks up at Cristiano Ronaldo

Martinelli unveils Real Madrid snub

Martinelli was committed to playing his best with Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has been very successful with Arsenal FC lately. So far he has registered 10 goals through 21 games, making him a valued catch for The Gunners. However, it gives signals that the 18-year-old has also attracted the attention of other teams.

There is no doubt that several clubs have taken note of Martinelli’s potential. One of the teams that invited him was Barcelona who gave him a test with Liga giants. The Brazilian reveals that he has spent 15 days in La Masia, but nothing really came out. Feeling that his stay there was meaningless, Martinelli decided to return to Ituano and played for Copinha, Marca reported.

It turned out that the move worked for him. Arsenal FC came and finally signed the 18-year-old in the summer of 2019. Although he did not get that chance with Barca, he is grateful for the opportunity offered. For him it was a dream come true to see how they trained and see the team, it was all a fulfillment for him.

“I even trained with Ansu Fati and we became friends. He helped me a lot there and now plays in the main team. He is a boy who deserves everything that happens to him. He is super modest and welcomed me very well there. “

Martinelli also revealed that he idolizes the Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. He admires him for his willpower and how he works hard to get what he wants. All in all, the Gunners star looks up to the 35-year-old attacker. He is someone who influences Martinelli and makes suggestions that Martinelli can ultimately be considered his successor in Santiago Bernabeu.

Although that could happen in the future, Martinelli remains focused on meeting his obligations with his current team. No feelers were sent to him, so there is nothing to think about, Goal.com reported for the time being. Because it is only 18, the only thing that is certain is that the Brazilian has caught the attention of different teams. He will be on the radar of most, but his current dedication remains with the Gunners. As to whether that change is going ahead is a guess.

“I am focused here to do my job at Arsenal and my head is here,” he said.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor Photo: Getty Images | Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA

