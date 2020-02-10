Advertisement

An art critic who visited the Zona Maco art fair in Mexico put a soda can on a glass sculpture and found objects – just to make the $ 19,000 artwork fall to the ground and break apart.

Artnet reported that Avelina Lésper covered Saturday for the fair when she finished her drink and placed it on a hanging sculpture entitled “Nimble and Sinister Tricks” (without preserving scandal and corruption) by the artist Gabriel Rico. The piece consisted of a sheet of glass with a soccer ball, a feather, a knife and other objects embedded in it.

Broken glass on a wooden floor

Lésper was less than impressed with Rico’s work. Instead of throwing her soda can in the trash can, she put it on one of the stones in the glass pane as a comment.

A visit to Avelina Léspér à la Feria de Arte Maco and CDMX. You can find a detailed description of the Gabriel Rico here. Avelina no la tocó, un vidrio demasiado delgado y su bil estructura ocasionaron el incidente. pic.twitter.com/0ilI7GAeEt

– Pavel ÉGÜEZ (@paveleguez), February 9, 2020

The added weight caused the whole piece to fall into a pile of broken glass on the floor, which shocked the audience.

Lesper did not count any words about her contempt for art. In a video for Milenio newspaper, she said, “It was as if the work heard my comment and felt what I thought of it.” She claimed that the destruction was unintentional and she was sorry that it had happened.

According to Artnet, Lésper compared the incident to Marcel Duchamp’s The Bride Stripped Bare from Her Bachelors, Even, a giant piece of glass that was over two meters high. When this piece was broken in transit after leaving the Brooklyn Museum, the artist noticed that the crack in the glass made the work “complete”.

Rico’s work was presented by the Mexico City-based Galeria OMR. The gallery released a statement on Instagram acknowledging that the destruction appeared to be an accident, but Lesper’s actions were still unprofessional. “We will speak to the organizers of the fair and contact the artist. We will keep you up to date on what is appropriate,” the English translation says.

Lésper, author of the Casta Diva column in Milenio since 2009, frequently criticizes current trends in modern art, including found objects, performance and video. Her book El fraude del arte contemporáneo was a damning accusation against what she saw as inferior art. After a controversial debate about graffiti in Mexico City, an audience slapped a cake in her face, according to Animal Politico.

Rico’s work from Guadalajara has received international attention and was shown at the Venice Biennale 2019. His large sculptures often deal with the tension between human civilization and the natural world and combine found objects with artifacts from his past.

Rico has exhibited all over the world, including in New York, Switzerland and South Korea. His next show, Nature Loves To Hide, will open in March at the Perroton Gallery in Paris. He said to Artnet: “I am sad because this was very disrespectful for the pieces. This is an unfortunate situation.”

