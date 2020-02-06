Advertisement

An artificial intelligence tool has been developed to predict the structure of the universe and to help explore the secrets of dark energy and dark matter.

Researchers in Japan used two of the world’s fastest astrophysical simulation supercomputers known as ATERUI and ATERUI II to create a suitable “dark emulator” tool capable of capturing large amounts of data and analyzing the data in seconds To create universe.

AI could play a role in exploring the nature of dark energy, which makes up a large part of the universe, but remains a mystery.

