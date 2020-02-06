Advertisement

An artificial intelligence tool has been developed to predict the structure of the universe and to help explore the secrets of dark energy and dark matter.

Researchers in Japan used two of the world’s fastest astrophysical simulation supercomputers known as ATERUI and ATERUI II to create a suitable “dark emulator” tool capable of capturing large amounts of data and analyzing the data in seconds To create universe.

AI could play a role in exploring the nature of dark energy, which makes up a large part of the universe, but remains a mystery.

Advertisement

Malware appears when coronavirus information is spread online and exploiting fear

Continue reading

From a distance, the team watched the universe seem to consist of galaxy clusters and massive cavities that appear to be empty.

However, as NASA notes, leading models of the universe suggest that it is made up of entities that are not visible. Dark matter is believed to help hold the galaxy clusters in place gravitationally, while it is believed that dark energy plays a role in the expansion of the universe.

According to the researchers responsible for Dark Emulator, the AI ​​tool can use data from some of the most important observational studies on space to investigate how the “origin of cosmic structures” and the distribution of dark matter have changed over time.

“With a supercomputer, we created an exceptionally large database that we completed in three years. Now we can recreate it on a laptop in seconds,” said Associate Professor Takahiro Nishimichi from the Yukawa Institute for Theoretical Physics.

“With this result, I hope that we can endeavor to uncover the greatest mystery of modern physics, namely to uncover what is dark energy. I also think that this method that we have developed can be found in other areas such as science or science Science will be useful social science. “

Nishimichi added: “I believe that data science has great potential.”

The teams, which included experts from the Kavli Institute of Physics and Mathematics of the Universe and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, said in a media release this week that Dark Emulator had already shown promising results in extensive tests.

Within seconds, the tool predicted some of the effects and patterns found in previous research projects, including the Hyper Suprime-Cam Survey and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. The emulator “learns” from huge amounts of data and “guesses results for new feature sets”.

As with all AI tools, data is key. The scientists said the supercomputers had essentially created “hundreds of virtual universes” to play with, and Dark Emulator predicted the outcome of new properties based on data without having to run new simulations each time.

Running simulations using a supercomputer without the AI ​​would take days, the researchers found. Details of the first study were published in The Astrophysical Journal last October. The team hopes to be able to enter data from upcoming space studies over the next decade.

While work on this one study is still ongoing, there is little reason within the scientific community that understanding dark energy remains a central goal.

“Determining the nature of dark energy (and) its possible history over cosmic time is perhaps the most important task of astronomy for the next decade and lies at the intersection of cosmology, astrophysics and basic physics,” said a NASA fact sheet on his website.

The galactic center of the Milky Way, Jupiter (brightest point in the center left in the picture) and the small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) (lower right corner) can be seen from the Uruguayan countryside in the Soriano department near the village in late May 2019 Andresito, department of Flores.

MARIANA SUAREZ / AFP / Getty

Advertisement