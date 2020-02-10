Advertisement

The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, expressed great concern on Monday about the incident that outsiders enter campus and abuse students at Gargi College during a festival last week.

“Misconduct with our daughters at Gargi College is very sad and disappointing. Incidents like this cannot be tolerated. Guilty people should be caught and punished with the most severe punishments, and we must ensure that children studying at our universities feel safe, ”Kejriwal said in a tweet.

On Monday, Gargi College students, made up exclusively of women, protested the alleged abuse of girls by a group of unidentified men who crashed the college’s cultural festival. The students have called for strict action against the intruders.

Advertisement

See also how Gargi is abused in Lok Sabha. NCW team visits campus

Over 100 students took part in the protests outside the gate of Gargi College. They indicated that the university management did not take any action, even after the students took up the matter.

They also said that the Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were stationed near the gate from which the men entered college, but they did nothing to control the crowd.

The Delhi police have since registered an FIR related to the alleged abuse of female students on the college campus. A complaint has been lodged by the college authorities and a case has been recorded at the Hauz Khas Police Station.

The police said they also opened an investigation into the incident and are scanning video footage to collect evidence. A senior police officer announced that the police had not received a complaint.

The incident came to light after some students shared their unpleasant experiences on Instagram during the college festival on February 6th on the Gargi College campus.

Advertisement