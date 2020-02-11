Advertisement

AAP supporters cheer on February 11 in the AAP office in New Delhi Photo: Suraj Singh Bisht | The pressure

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi party appeared to be back in power on Tuesday for a second term in Delhi. According to the Electoral Commission, the party was at the top of 52 seats in the 70 and the BJP at the top of 18 when votes for last week’s general election were counted.

The competition for political power over the state capital was initially bipolar, and Congress was nowhere to be found.

AAP Supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led the New Delhi headquarters with 6,399 votes, while his deputy Manish Sisodia from Patparganj headquarters was 102 votes ahead.

After the fourth round of counting, AAP had 11,308 votes, BJP 4909 and Congress had managed to get 968 votes.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta, who is also the opposition leader in the Delhi legislative assembly, was behind Rohini with over 1,200 votes.

When early celebrations broke out at AAP headquarters on Rouse Avenue, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari asked his party fans not to lose hope.

“There are 27 seats with a vote difference between 700 and 1,000,” Tiwari told reporters.

Looking at victory, he said he was not nervous and ready to take on the responsibility that victory would bring.

“All talk is over. We have to wait for people’s blessings. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We come to power in Delhi today. Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats, ”said Tiwari.

Kejriwal, who led his party to a spectacular victory of 67 out of 70 seats in 2015, is expected to appeal to party workers and the media later in the day. However, his party officials were optimistic and solemn.

“We have said from the start that the upcoming polls will be fought based on the work we are doing. Wait, we will see a massive profit,” AAP spokesman Sanjay Singh told reporters.

“We hope that we will get a majority so clear that the message is loud that Hindu-Muslim politics will no longer work,” said Fareen Khan, AAP volunteer in the party office.

The headquarters were adorned with blue and white balloons, and there were large clippings of Kejriwal in various parts of the office.

GAPal Rai, the AAP union minister in Delhi, led the Badarpur constituency with 1,994 votes.

Atishi, the AAP candidate for Kalkaji, who was also instrumental in transforming the state schools in Delhi, was behind with 190 votes.

AAP’s Timarpur candidate Dilip Pandey led with over 1,500 votes.

BJP’s Tajinder Singh Bagga was over 50 votes behind Hari Nagar, while AAP’s Raghav Chadha leads the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Congress candidate for Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba, who is MLA from the constituency, was behind with over 5,800 votes.

The counting centers are spread across 21 locations in 11 districts, including the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, the NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, the Meerabai Institute of Technology and the GB Pant Institute of Technology in South East Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI and Dheerpur in Central Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.

The parliamentary elections took place on February 8.

A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, fought for the hotly contested, often divisive polls that focused on the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh towards the end of the campaign.

While the AAP naturally advanced Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who worked extensively for the BJP.

Congress, which may have recovered from the death of its triple prime minister from Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, in July last year, was put into campaign mode much later. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi fought for Congress.

