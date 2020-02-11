Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party, heading for an oversized victory comparable to the victory he had brought to power five years ago, thanked the people of Delhi for the super mandate.

“You are incredible … I love you,” said Kejriwal and kissed his supporters right at the beginning of his short speech to the supporters of the AAP office. Around the time he left his party office room, the election commission’s results indicated that the AAP led 63 out of 70 seats in the state capital. It was close to the 67 seats his party had won five years ago.

Kejriwal initially thanked the government for the AAP’s third chance to run the city government.

“I would like to thank the Delhi families who treated me as their son and voted for us,” said Kejriwal, an indication of how he was through much of AAP’s campaign to attack him, from BJP leaders who used him referred to as “one”, referring to terrorist and a Naxalit.

In the campaign, Kejriwal and his party had tried very hard not to react to the barbs of the BJP, but to counter them, and to remind people of the circumstances under which he had joined politics and the work that his government had done for the state capital had accomplished.

The election result in Delhi, Kejriwal said, has spawned a new kind of policy. It is the policy of development ”.

“It is a message that Delhi will choose those who build schools, give mohalla clinics, provide cheap electricity, provide access to water and build roads … this is a new type of policy and has a promising message for the country” he said in his victory speech, which he started by shouting “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

“Only this kind of politics can advance India in the 21st century … It is not only Delhi’s victory, but also a victory for Bharat Mata (the country),” he said, standing next to his wife Sunita Kejriwal and his children had joined him on the campaign.

Kejriwal’s victory speech largely reflected the key aspects of his campaign field, which involved striking a chord with different segments and groups.

Kejriwal’s AAP, which had addressed minorities, the poor and the weak in the early part of its policy, had sought to counter a narrative that violated Hindu interests.

Kejriwal had tried to present his counter-argument by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, who went to the Hanuman Temple on Friday, and the candidates had repeatedly emphasized their religious identity.

The AAP chief also referred to Lord Hanuman in his victory speech.

“This is the day of Lord Hanuman who blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji will continue to show us the right way to serve people for the next five years, ”said Kejriwal before he finished his victory speech.

