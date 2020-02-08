Advertisement

Kejriwal soon struck back and said the Delhi women had decided who to vote for.

New Delhi: Delhi’s Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Smriti Irani exchanged barbs on Twitter on Saturday after the AAP chairwoman made a special call to voters to ask men to discuss who should vote for Polls could be.

Ms. Irani thumped Mr. Kejriwal and asked if he believed that women were unable to decide for themselves who they would vote for.

“Must go to the vote. A special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder that comes from both the country and Delhi. All women have to vote for it and also take men from their families with them. You also have to discuss with men who will be the right choice (for voting), ”Mr. Kejriwal tweeted minutes before voting for the Delhi assembly started.

Ms. Irani replied: “Don’t you think women are capable enough to choose who to vote for?”

She also used a hashtag and projected it as an anti-women.

Mr. Kejriwal soon hit her back and said the Delhi women had decided who to vote for. "This time, women in Delhi chose their family's vote to vote. After all, they have to run their household," he added.

