There are clear signs that Kejriwal will keep all of his six cabinet ministers.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi’s party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, will take the oath as Prime Minister of Delhi in Ramlila Maidan at 10 a.m. on Sunday at a grand ceremony that will be open to the public. There are clear signs that Mr. Kejriwal will keep all of his six cabinet ministers. Prime Ministers of several countries will likely attend the oath ceremony, including Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal, Uddhav Thackeray from Maharashtra and Y.S. from Andhra Pradesh. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

This is the third time that Mr. Kejriwal has sworn the oath as Prime Minister of Delhi after achieving a spectacular victory in the assembly’s polls, in which the AAP won 62 of the 70 seats. Along with Mr. Kejriwal, the others who are likely to take the oath are his Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia and other cabinet colleagues – Gopal Rai, Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gehlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain.

There is speculation about the inclusion of Oxford-trained Atishi and Rajiv Chadha, a prominent young face of the party, in the new cabinet. According to sources, however, the AAP chief is unlikely to tinker with the existing combination and keep all incumbent ministers.

Raghav Chadha and Atishi will play a bigger role in the party in the future, and they could also take responsibility for some government-led bodies, an AAP leader said.

“The party leadership believes it is best to keep ministers in the outgoing dispensation whose work the party won in a second term,” said a source. “You played an important role in strengthening the party. Both contributed to the Delhi government in different roles as advisors before being deposed by the vice governor citing their illegal appointment, ”he said.

After Mr. Kejriwal was elected chairman of the legislative party by his MLAs at his residence, he met with Vice Governor Anil Baijal in Raj Niwas to discuss details of the sworn-in ceremony. Mr. Kejriwal’s meeting with the L-G lasted approximately 15 minutes. “It was a one-on-one interview. Mr. Kejriwal spoke to L-G about the formation of the new government, ”a senior official told the newspaper.

All newly elected party MLAs were asked by party leaders to ensure enormous participation of their constituencies on Wednesday, according to party sources.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, with the BJP making up the remaining eight seats and Congress filling a gap.

While addressing the media, Mr. Sisodia said that all cabinet ministers, along with Mr. Kejriwal, will take the oath. He asked people to come to the ceremony in large numbers. Mr. Kejriwal has already taken the oath as CM twice at the same location.

Mr. Sisodia praised the voters and said: “Congratulations to the people of Delhi. It has shown great respect for labor policy. “At the BJP, whose campaign was about people protesting the Shaheen Bagh Citizenship Law (Amendment), he said people had rejected the politics of hatred.

“Kejriwal’s work is a development model. It has been shown that patriotism means a good education for your children and work for the good of the people, ”he added.

