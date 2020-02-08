Advertisement

Five exit polls have projected a comfortable majority for Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi party in Delhi, which had fought a violent campaign focusing on his government’s successes in the past five years.

The exit polls, a poll of voters conducted immediately after leaving the polling stations, have shown a huge improvement in the seats charged by the Bharatiya Janata party compared to 2015. Post-exit surveys often contain incorrect numbers.

CHANNEL / AGENCYAAPBJP + INC + OthersTimes Now-IPSOS44-50 20-26 0 0 Republic-Jan Ki Baat48-61 9-21 0-1 0 ABP-CVoter49-63 5-19 0-4 0 NewsX-Polstrat50-56 10- 14 0-1 0 India Today-Axis59-68 2-11 0 0

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP won 67 of the 70 seats in a record performance that was considered impossible to repeat from the start. The BJP had won the remaining three seats.

End TimesNow-IPSOS survey

The TimesNow-IPSOS exit poll published by the news broadcaster envisages 44 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party and 26 seats for the BJP. According to this survey, Congress would not be able to open its account.

NachrichtenX-POLSTRAT

In a poll published by NewsX-POLSTRAT, between 50 and 56 seats for AAP and 10 to 14 seats for rival BJP were estimated.

Republic-Jan ki Baat

Republic-Jan ki Baat’s exit surveys forecast between 48 and 61 seats for the AAP and a range of 9 to 21 for the BJP. It is said that the congress could possibly win a seat. According to this exit poll, the AAP received an estimated 51 percent of the vote in the general election. This is only a slight decrease from the 54 percent that Kejriwal’s party had achieved in 2015 when it performed spectacularly with 67 seats.

ABP News-C voters

The ABP News-C poll on the outcome of the vote also predicted a clear line for Arvind Kejriwal, who led the Aam Aadmi party lightning-fast in his forecasts after the poll ended. It is said that Kejriwal’s party will win at least 49 seats and a maximum of 63 seats, followed by the BJP record, which can be anywhere between 5 and 19. As with other exit surveys, the congress will occupy third place with a maximum of four seats.

India today – Axis survey

India Today-Axis Poll has set AAP’s seating range from 59 to 68, one that is better than the number of seats the party won in 2015 if it exceeded the maximum number of seats projected by India Today-Axis Poll. The exit election has set a range of 2 to 11 seats for the BJP, which party fans are unlikely to be enthusiastic about, and no seats for Congress, according to the projections of several other polling stations.

Election campaign of the Delhi Assembly

The surveys show that the BJP, which was considered a distant second a few months ago, appears to have rebounded on the strength of its campaign, which largely focused on Shaheen Bagh and attacked people who would violate the Citizenship Act and the AAP seen to support them – as an “anti-nationalists”.

