Arvind Kejriwal, party leader of Aam Aadmi, will take the oath as Prime Minister of Delhi in Ramlila Maidan on February 16. This will be Kejriwal’s third term as Prime Minister.

The AAP secured a breathtaking victory and secured 62 seats in the 70-member assembly in Delhi. The BJP increased its number of seats from three in 2015 to eight. The congress, however, closed another gap.

Kejriwal recognized the mandate from Delhi and called the city a big “I love you”. He thanked her for believing in her son again. He added that AAP’s victory will produce “kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work)”.

Lok Janshakti, ally of the NDA, said the results of the Delhi general election prove that people reward those who work.

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, whose sixth sense told him that the party would form a government, dismissed the opposition parties’ charges that his party had held the election on a “divisive” agenda.

“We never make politics of hate, but we are still against blocking the streets for 60 days, as this causes inconvenience to people. We will review the results and reasons for our defeat. I am the BJP president of Delhi, so I take responsibility, ”he said.

The BJP attempted to introduce the Shaheen Bagh protesters and objected to a law that excludes Muslims from a law that provides Indian citizenship to refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who were in India before December 31, 2014 as Xenophobia is checked.

Kejriwal was a smart move and kept his own narrative rather than settling into that of the rival parties, particularly the BJP over Shaheen Bagh – the scene of anti-CAA protests in the capital and the debate around them of citizenship ( Amendment) Act. For the party, which had a 53.6% vote share, this was a nice thing, not far from the share it won in 2015 (and just four fewer seats).

The win is even more important as the AAP was scored in the Lok Sabha polls. The party won only 18% of the votes cast and finished third in five of the seven constituencies.

When it first appeared on the political scene and won 28 seats in the 2013 elections, most political veterans from other parties saw AAP’s prospects as a one-election miracle.

