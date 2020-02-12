Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita welcome AAP supporters to the party center in Delhi Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

New Delhi: The chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has always tried to dispel any description of him as the epitome of a politician.

“All leaders of the many political parties that exist are equal,” he wrote in his 2012 book. Swaraj, “We can choose leaders from one party or the other, but the content of this political leader will not change. Over the past 60 years, we have brought every political party and leader to justice. But the state of the country has not improved. ”

The irony is that his party’s recent election victory in the Delhi assembly in 2020 is due to the fact that the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has turned into a smart politician.

Gone are the days when the bureaucrat who became an RTI activist was the disruptor-in-chief of the state capital, even when he was prime minister.

Before the Delhi elections, Kejriwal underwent a major overhaul by an anti-corruption activist who preferred “anarchism” to a leader and an effective administrator.

His decision to take the middle ground did not go unnoticed either. The prime minister refused to take part in the protests against the Shaheen Bagh Citizenship Change Law, which was part of the BJP’s polarization campaign.

It turned out that Kejriwal had chosen a more conventional approach in politics.

An RTI activist who had worked with him for years argued in 2012 that Kejriwal was “political material” precisely because he was like “other political leaders”.

“He is a leader with strong undemocratic qualities. In a way, he chooses the conventional way of leading people and doing politics, ”said the activist.

Nevertheless, Kejriwal was praised for consistently putting development and education in the foreground and for staying true to the development agenda.

ThePrint takes you through Kejriwal’s journey of what has changed and what has remained the same.

From the bottom up

Arvind Kejriwal began working as a Revenue Officer in the income tax department in 1995 after having worked at Tata Steel in 1989 after completing the IIT Kharagpur.

“Once you are in the system, you realize that you are a very small bracket and that you can do very little,” Kejriwal told the Financial Times in an interview in 2014.

He devoted himself all day to Parivartan, an unregistered organization for improving accountability and corporate governance that he had established since 2001 and which he was working on.

The same year he left the government, he received a Ramon Magsaysay Award for his efforts for working relentlessly with villagers and slum dwellers on the Right to Information (RTI). With his prize money, he opened the Public Cause Research Foundation to continue the RTI-related work.

In 2007, Kejriwal believed that RTI, a powerful accountability tool, made no changes to corrupt systems. He then began drafting the Jan Lokpal law with the help of lawyer Prashant Bhushan and his father Shanti Bhushan.

“We told him let’s not confuse everything in one bill and he would say I will consider it.” But he never did, which means he had his own plans and knew exactly what he was doing. said Venkatesh Nayak, a senior member of the National Campaign for the Right to Information to People (NCPRI), which included Kejriwal.

When he felt that the bill was not being taken seriously, Kejriwal split from the NCPRI and partnered with Anna Hazare in 2011. He went on a hunger strike to call for an end to corruption. The movement stimulated the nation and gave Kejriwal the stepping stone to enter politics.

“We realized that unless you change the country’s policies, nothing will change. It was very clear that you had to get into politics. It was not voluntary; It was part of the journey, the next logical step, ”he told FT.

Like AAP happened

When Kejriwal launched the AAP in 2012, the party won an impressive 28 seats in the 2013 general election, and it was believed that this was possible because Kejriwal was a populist leader. He had defeated and replaced the Sheila Dikshit of Congress by forming a minority government.

However, Kejriwal was taken aback when he resigned just over a month after taking office when the Jan Lokpal bill failed the assembly test. In 2015, when new elections were held, he was re-elected and AAP won by a large majority, winning 67 of the 70 seats.

The 2020 elections brought the party back with the same energy, saving just eight seats for the BJP, which had provided important resources for polarizing voters.

Since 2012, AAP has focused on governance issues, particularly those relating to the middle class. It started with corruption when Kejriwal was the most aggressive in portraying an activist. Now it’s about water, electricity and education.

This changed Kejriwal’s stance. The defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, in which the BJP occupied all seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital, prompted him to return to the streets – this time, however, as “approachable and polite Neta” and as someone who “a communicator.” instead of leader who only speaks in monologues without listening “.

The change served the party well. When the BJP crashed and the campaign was in full swing this season, Kejriwal completely gave up activism when the city protested the citizenship change law and bouts of violence.

His moderate reactions to the protests by Shaheen Bagh – an important goal of the BJP – confirmed an attitude he had always advocated: he was neither left nor right.

Not Shaheen Bagh, but “work and performance in the past five years will determine the decision of the voters,” Kejriwal said in an interview.

