Advertisement

During a performance in Huntsville, AL, WVNN, US Senate candidate Bradley Byrne (R-AL) shot Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) earlier this week for voting for impeachment earlier this week.

Jones would be Byrne’s opponent in the general election if Byrne received the GOP nomination,

Advertisement

Byrne said he was disappointed with Jones and his Senate colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) about the impeachment vote. He said Jones’ voices weren’t a surprise. However, he believed that given Jones’ legal background, Jones should not have voted to impede the Congress fee.

“Mitt Romney disappointed me a lot,” said Byrne on “The Jeff Poor Show”. I am glad that he voted against the second article. At first I thought it was a piece of cake. I’m not surprised, of course, but I’m disappointed with Doug Jones. Doug Jones voted in favor of both articles, and as a lawyer he should have known that the second article had no basis at all. But we got into a very partisan situation there, and the result was not what it should be. It wasn’t close. “

“The president has every right to celebrate because he was acquitted and exonerated,” he continued. “But it is time to go on, time for us to deal with the problems of the American people, because we have spent a whole year, actually more than a year. And while we were dealing with it, we were not concerned with health care costs. We haven’t dealt with all of these immigration and amnesty issues. We have not addressed important national security issues. Let us get rid of these charges, these attacks on the President, and dedicate ourselves to the affairs of the American people. “

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Advertisement