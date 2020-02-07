Advertisement

About Technologies (ABOUT) – Get Report stocks rose in pre-market trading on Friday after the group announced that it would be profitable by the end of 2020, a year ahead of its previous forecast as it focused on premium rides and better grocery returns concentrated.

Uber posted a loss of 64 cents per share in the fourth quarter, which was lower than expected. This is equivalent to a loss of approximately $ 1.1 billion, a loss in grocery, Uber Eats, and compensation, investment, and other expenses. A total of $ 5.04 billion went to profit.

Advertisement

However, in the Group’s core business, which accounts for approximately three-quarters of its total revenue, bookings increased 28% to $ 18.13 billion. Revenue increased 38% year over year to $ 4.1 billion.

“Given the many previous changes since 2019, we’re excited to sharpen our focus on execution to grow our business massively, innovate faster than anyone else, significantly improve margins, allocate our capital effectively and efficiently, and do the right thing for all of our constituencies, which ultimately leads to excellent sales growth and profitability, “CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told investors at a conference call late Thursday.

“Our progress in 2019 and our plans for 2020 give me confidence to challenge our teams to accelerate our EBITDA profitability target from 2021 all year through to the fourth quarter of 2020,” he added. “It is important to emphasize that we want to achieve this profitable goal, provided that the current competitive environment improves only slightly and no significant changes are expected in our current portfolio business.”

Uber stock was 7.8% higher on the Friday before the IPO, suggesting an opening price of $ 40.00 each, which will push the stock to a modest six-month profit, but the May 2019 IPO price of Still falls below $ 45 per share.

“Uber’s Q4 results continued to demonstrate the ability to grow and improve at the same time

Profitability, “said Michael Graham, analyst at Canaccord Genuity, who raised his price target for the group to $ 55 a share and kept his buying rating unchanged after last night’s profit.” The growth in bookings for rides slightly missed our estimate while eating

Bookings have exceeded our forecast. “

“Uber sees 2020 as

A year of transformation that heralds an era of profitable growth, and we think it is

The results go a long way in that direction, “he added.” While the stock is still modestly below the IPO

Price, further execution and a very reasonable evaluation should be important factors

move the stock up. “

Advertisement