Advertisement

Asia and Pacific markets were in the red on Monday with investors worried about the impact of the corona virus outbreak in China on the global economy.

The virus has killed more than 900 people, infected 40,000 on mainland China and spread to more than two dozen countries in what is called a global emergency.

It has also shaken large supply chains for everything from food and household items to automotive and electronic parts.

Advertisement

The Nikkei 225 benchmark of Tokyo closed 0.6 percent lower, while Hong Kong made some losses and ended the day 0.6 percent lower after refueling 1.1 percent.

Elsewhere, Sydney fell 0.1 percent, Seoul was 0.5 percent lower and Singapore was 0.7 percent lower.

Shanghai, however, returned after an opening of 0.5 percent lower and was 0.5 percent higher at the end.

Taipei, Jakarta and Mumbai were also under water.

Investors around the world watch with concern while China, the world’s second largest economy, fights the new corona virus, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

The domestic impact was reflected in China’s inflation figures released on Monday, which showed the highest rise in consumer prices in more than eight years, with food prices rising by more than 20 percent.

It has also disrupted the supply chains of major global companies such as Apple supplier Foxconn and car giant Toyota. Important production facilities throughout China have been temporarily closed, with authorities imposing lockdowns and quarantine measures.

The World Health Organization has said that there are some signs that the epidemic is stabilizing in China, but the head of the agency has warned that the number of overseas cases could only be “the tip of the iceberg”.

“This coronavirus seems to be going longer, infecting more people and the blow to growth will be longer,” said Diana Mousina, an economist at AMP Capital Investors, to Bloomberg TV.

“You cannot make up for all the negative consequences in the first quarter.”

Analysts have warned that the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak on mainland China and beyond has not been fully understood.

“Let’s not try to cover things with sugar,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

“With part of China’s industrial complex behind (Lunar New Year), we are moving towards one of the worst economic growth periods in the first quarter.”

The Asian falls at the beginning of the week arrived on Wall Street after a negative signal on Friday, where the three main indices were closed.

The outbreak of coronavirus in China, the world’s second largest economy, has scared markets worldwide Photo: AFP / Anthony WALLACE

Depressed economic activity in China, the world’s largest importer and consumer of oil, has also hit the energy markets, with crude oil prices.

A committee set up by OPEC recommended additional output reductions on Saturday, referring to the negative impact of the epidemic on economic activity.

Both main contracts, West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude, fell by 0.3 percent on Monday.

“Asian markets opened much lower and have recovered some of those initial losses,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

“However, it is difficult to see further benefits from here against the background of the corona virus.

“That is probably the theme of the week because the economic damage has been added up since the outbreak.”

In early European trade, London fell by 0.3 percent, Paris fell by 0.3 percent and Frankfurt fell by 0.2 percent.

Tokyo – Nikkei 225 – 0.6 percent down to 23,685.98 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: 0.6 percent lower at 27,241.34 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: 0.5 percent higher at 2,890.49 (closed)

Euro / dollar: DOWN at $ 1.0946 from $ 1.0955

Pound / dollar: DOWN at $ 1,2883 from $ 1,2904

Euro / pound: UP at 84.97 pence from 84.89

Dollar / yen: FLAT at 109.83

Brent Crude: 0.3 percent down to $ 54.32 per barrel

West Texas Intermediary: 0.3 percent down with $ 50.15 per barrel

London – FTSE 100: 0.3 percent lower at 7,447.11

New York – Dow: 0.9 percent DOWN at 29,102.51 (close)

. (TagsToTranslate) Asian

Advertisement