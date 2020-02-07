Advertisement

Asian markets usually fell on Friday after a week-long rally when investors took profits and assessed developments in the deadly coronavirus crisis in China.

Strong US data, Chinese financial support and an overall healthy earnings season have given the much needed boost to equities after last week’s sell-off, while there is a feeling that the economic impact of the outbreak could be limited worldwide.

China’s decision to halve US $ 75 billion in US goods as part of their trade arrangement has also made the vote positive.

Observers say the virus, which has killed more than 600 people and infected 31,000, will control Chinese growth in the first quarter, but it could return later in the year, just like after SARS.

“If the pattern of SARS effects is a guide, there is the potential for the Chinese economy to recover with an above potential growth rate as the outbreak decreases,” said T. Rowe Price analyst Chris Kushlis.

“In 2003, China’s growth rate climbed to 15.5 percent in the third quarter, when demand increased, when the SARS outbreak declined, consumption recovered. A similar recovery after the corona virus could help the Chinese economy in the longer term to keep even a keel at a relatively high level. “

At the weekend, dealers took a step back after the strong gain of the week around the world, with all three major Wall Street indexes reaching record highs.

Hong Kong, which rose around 4.5 percent this week, fell 0.7 percent, while Tokyo fell 0.2 percent.

Singapore and Taipei both fell by more than one percent, while Seoul fell 0.7 percent, Sydney lost 0.4 percent and Mumbai relaxed 0.5 percent. Manila and Bangkok also fell.

However, Shanghai added 0.3 percent to extend a rebound to four consecutive days as it recovers from a drop of nearly eight percent on Monday when it reopened after the pause of the Lunar New Year.

Profit has been enormously helped by cash injections from central banks into the financial market, while it is speculated that government agencies are also buying shares to prevent route planning.

Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said that although the virus outbreak seems to be stabilizing in the epicenter of Hubei Province, “the disruption of the Chinese economy is likely to continue in the short term.”

“This can give rise to a break or with minimal investors coming into the air” after recent earnings.

Traders also keep an eye on the release of important US job data later in the day, resulting in a new snapshot of the world’s top economy.

The stock market dialback was reflected in foreign stock markets, where high-yielding, riskier currencies such as the South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah fell against the dollar.

Asian investors are taking a step back after a healthy start this week. Photo: AFP / Daniel ROLAND

However, oil has made more profit in the hope that OPEC and other major producers will reveal an enormous output reduction to compensate for a virus-induced dive into the demand for the raw material of the most important consumer in China.

With millions of people in China who are stuck, severely restricted, and factories closed, the country’s energy consumption is expected to be severely affected.

Those fears have hammered out the crude prices, which have reached a low of more than a year this week, but hopes that the crisis will subside and speculators will slow the flow, have supported.

Nevertheless, profits on the oil market are being covered by concerns that Russia will not agree with Saudi Arabia’s proposed 600,000 barrels per day reduction in production.

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 2,875.96 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: 0.7 percent lower at 27,306.72

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: 0.2 percent DOWN at 23,827.98 (close)

Euro / dollar: DOWN at $ 1.0980 from $ 1.0987 at 2145 GMT

Pounds / Dollars: UP at $ 1.2944 from $ 1.2924

Euro / pound: DOWN at 84.81 pence from 84.95 pence

Dollar / yen: DOWN at 109.96 yen from 109.97 yen

Brent Crude: UP 0.7 percent at $ 55.31 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $ 51.21

New York – Dow: 0.3 percent higher at 29,379.77 (close)

London – FTSE 100: 0.3 percent higher at 7,504.79 (close)

