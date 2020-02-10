Advertisement

BEIJING – Asian equity markets gave way on Monday after China reported an increase in new virus outbreaks and analysts warned optimism that the disease was under control and may be premature.

The market benchmarks in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong fell. Australia was unchanged.

A drop in the number of new Chinese virus cases in the past week indicated that investors were optimistic daily that the disease and its economic effects could subside. However, economists and industry analysts are warning that the outbreak continues to impact retail, tourism, electronics, shipping, and other areas.

Markets took the drop in new cases as an early indication of containment, Mizuho Bank’s Vishnu Varathan said in a report.

“But that could be an early relief,” said Varathan. “And so the” Coro-NO-Virus “relief at this point is at best superficial, if not essentially no relief.”

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to 2,862.35 and the Tokyo Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to 23,742.75. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.9% to 27,162.84.

In South Korea, Kospi dropped 0.8% to 2,195.50, while the S&P ASX 200 in Sydney remained unchanged at 7,016.30. The markets in New Zealand, Taiwan and Southeast Asia also declined.

China reported 3,062 new virus cases in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday. This is a 15% increase over Saturday, reminiscent of the continuing insecurity about the disease, which has caused authorities to cut most of Wuhan’s downtown access and impose travel and other restrictions on others.

The Chinese central bank promised additional loans to hedge the companies against the intense controls that stores, factories and other companies across the country had closed. The government promised tax cuts and subsidies to farmers, health care manufacturers, and other businesses.

Authorities are using targeted loans and government spending to fight the effects of the virus instead of providing broad incentives, ING’s Iris Pang said in a report.

“It appears that policy makers do not want to confuse emergency measures with standard easing measures,” said Pang. “In the near future, we may not see any broad-based economic policy measures.”

Stocks saw a four-day winning streak on Wall Street and fell on Friday, but ended the best week in the US market in eight months.

Stronger corporate earnings and the hope that global central banks could support the markets had helped dispel fears of the Chinese virus. According to analysts, investors took profits on Friday as uncertainty remains about the global impact of the virus.

The S&P 500 benchmark fell 0.5% to 3,327.71 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.9% to 29,102.51. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.5% to 9,520.51.

ENERGY: Benchmark’s US crude oil price dropped 15 cents to $ 50.17 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The contract fell 63 cents to $ 50.32 on Friday. Brent crude, which was used at the price of international oils, dropped 7 cents to $ 54.40 a barrel in London. It dropped 46 cents to the previous session and closed at $ 54.47 a barrel.

CURRENCY: The dollar rose from 109.87 yen on Friday to 109.80 yen. The euro remained unchanged at $ 1.0954.

