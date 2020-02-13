Klong Khong beach on the southern Thai island of Koh Lanta is a long strip of coarse silver sand surrounded by Indian almond trees and palms. A knot of beach huts offers basic tourist products – massages, fruit shakes, grilled seafood – in plates written in English and, to the same extent, Mandarin Chinese.

Yet there are few Chinese faces today that worship Koh Lanta, while the fallout is spreading through the coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected more than 60,000 people and claimed at least 1,360 lives. Although the Thai government has not joined many of its neighbors by imposing a complete ban on Chinese visitors, Koh Lanta is hard hit by the suspension of travel groups from the People’s Republic, combined with a decrease in the number of visitors in general as a response to the crisis.

“A lot of Chinese people stayed here last month,” says Khun Mohammed, whose family runs the Lanta Lapaya Resort in Klong Khong. “Now it’s just one room.”

Although the spread of the corona virus has persuaded manufacturers and disrupted supply chains around the world, the tourism-dependent economies of Southeast Asia are particularly vulnerable. The rapidly swelling middle class in China led to an increase in the number of tourist visits abroad, which increased from 20 million in 2003 to 150 million in 2018.

Besides Thailand, the tourism industries of Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan are the most exposed to the Chinese travel market. “If this takes three to six months, it will be catastrophic for the tourism industry,” says Stuart McDonald, founder of the independent TravelFish travel guide for Southeast Asia.

Today, Chinese visitors account for 30% of Thailand’s total tourist stack, with a spending of $ 18 billion in 2019. Direct tourism spending represents an estimated 12% of Thai GDP, with Chinese visitors playing an “increasingly important role in supporting the Thai tourism economy, “said London-based business information provider IHS Markit.

The precipitation is felt in the self-proclaimed “Land of Smiles”. In the stupa-studded northern capital of Thailand in Chiang Mai, the boutique guesthouse SugarCane with 20 rooms has been canceled from nearly 150 room nights or with almost no new bookings in the last two weeks. “The speed with which the demand dried up is quite shocking,” says General Manager Stuart Cavaliero.

The decrease in the number of Chinese tourists from January to April alone could cost the Thai economy $ 3.05 billion, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, without taking into account the loss of income from other nationalities who choose to stay away. Arrivals booked by the Association of Thai Travel Agents fell 99% from China and 71% in total during the first ten days of February compared to the same period last year, Reuters reports.

Other countries are confronted with an equally grim reality. Damage to the tourism industry in Vietnam caused by the corona virus will range from $ 5.9 billion to $ 7.7 billion, according to estimates from the Vietnam national government. On Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali, 20,000 hotel bookings have been canceled, although Indonesia has not yet had a confirmed case of corona virus.

Thailand has 33 cases and the public becomes uncomfortable about the government’s reluctance to close the border with Chinese, who are subject to strict travel bans through Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

In many places, fears about the spread of the virus have permeated and encouraged anti-Chinese prejudices. In Australia, a Malaysian student of Chinese heritage was evicted from her home because of her landlord’s fears about the virus. In Singapore, a petition calling for a ban on Chinese tourists, gathering more than 100,000 signatures, claimed that the virus was the result of “self-inflicted unhealthy food consumption.”

For Ruby Thiagarajan – editor-in-chief of Mynah Magazine and author of a post investigating how coronavirus has encouraged xenophobia in Singapore – the outbreak “Singaporeans harboring anti-Chinese sentiments has also justified their feelings.”

In Thailand, the decision to allow Chinese tourists is also “locally distributed,” Cavaliero says. However, he hopes that the decision not to introduce a ban “may ultimately result in a mutual goodwill dividend in the future.”

Despite the absence of a wholesale ban, there is still a lot of fear and wrong information in the Thai hospitality industry. Images of a sign with the text “No Chinese” made by a restaurant in Chiang Mai went viral on social media, prompting local officials to order their removal. In the royal resort of Hua Hin, one Chinese mother and child were almost forced to sleep on the street after no hotel would take them, according to local media.

When Charles Turner, owner of the Food4Thought restaurant in Chiang Mai, organized a training session among the staff in response to the corona virus, he had to request that Chinese customers be banned, suppressed.

“Many of my employees were worryingly inadequately informed about how viruses spread, mixed statements about the effectiveness of masks, and so on,” he tells TIME. “If I would guess, the story of business owners refusing access to Chinese customers is more common than most people realize.”

For TravelFish founder McDonald, it is important tourists from elsewhere who do not exacerbate the impending economic shock by staying away when there is no big need objectively. Instead, they can take advantage of a thinner crowd and cheaper prizes to boot.

“China is a separate situation,” he says, “but for Southeast Asia I don’t see an urgent reason to change travel plans.”

