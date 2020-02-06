Advertisement

Investigators say Malda and the neighboring Murshidabad district have become the linchpin of a fake Indian currency bully Wikimedia Commons

Kolkata: Assadullah Biswas, 47, has been charged with a wide range of crimes – from riots, kidnappings, murder, attempted murder, extortion, arson to terrorist financing, and even two cases of the law on illegal activity (prevention).

It is also under investigation by a number of government agencies – West Bengal’s CID, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Despite announcing 35 crimes, including 27 criminal complaints, Biswas was never convicted and arrested only once – when he allegedly led a mob that attacked police officers and set fire to the Kaliachak police station in September 2016.

The former Trinamool Congress chairman has managed to stay away from the radar for over seven years on charges of being a patron of the arts, but he’s now firmly in the spotlight after the enforcement agency (ED) on January 31st in the amount of 4.67 billion rupees in Kaliachak in the West Bengal border district of Malda.

The ED claims Biswas is one of the alleged heads of a FICN (Fake Indian Currency Note) bully in Kaliachak, known as the fake capital of the country.

The ED was led to him after investigating the money trail related to a FICN case registered by the NIA in March 2017.

However, sources in the ED claim that the state police never forwarded the counterfeit bills against him to the directorate, which is a mandatory procedure.

The ED also claims that the recent seizure of its property has broken the lid of the much-discussed counterfeit Indian currency bully operating from Malda on the Indian-Bangladeshi border, and that behind the thriving business is a criminal politician.

The size of the racket in Malda and neighboring Murshidabad is so high that the NIA has opened an office in Malda.

Who is Assadullah Biswas?

Biswas is a former member of Panchayat Samiti in the Malda District, led by the Trinamool Congress. It was known that he used to be close to the CPM. When the party’s red bastion made way for the TMC, he switched sides.

Biswas fought for TMC candidates in the 2016 general election.

The 47-year-old is said to be dealing with counterfeit currency, narcotics, weapons and explosives.

He was arrested at the Kaliachak police station in September 2016 after the mob incident. According to a court document accessed by ThePrint, he was given a conditional bail and entry into Malda was denied because the NIA claimed he was “influential” and “could manipulate” with evidence.

A senior police officer from West Bengal said that he now lives in Murshidabad.

Assadullah’s lawyer before the Calcutta Supreme Court, Rajdeep Majumdar, told ThePrint that the trial was pending because of the incident at the police station. “In January 2018, he was given a bail after serving a year in prison. The process is still pending, ”said Majumdar. “However, we are not aware that Biswas has appealed the case against ED.”

Speaking to The Print, a leader of the Trinamool Congress said: “He used to be at CPM and we never knew his criminal ancestors. But now the law will go its own way and there is no question of protecting it. ”

Fake RSBY cards

The ED also claims that Biswas is the linchpin of an insurance business involving Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), a central government system that provides health insurance to unorganized BPL-category workers.

“Despite the almost three dozen criminal proceedings against him, Biswas was able to obtain the license to open a nursing home in Malda too. He cloned Aadhar cards to poor patients and claimed government insurance benefits, ”said a senior official from the directorate.

He added that Biswas had filed fake insurance claims worth 2.57 billion rupees from the National Insurance Company and the external auditor had learned that he had received a clean chit.

“Trinamool Congress never did anything against him until he set the police station on fire. He was arrested to alleviate the resentment among the police, ”said Khagen Murmu, Malda’s BJP MP. “But now he’s free. That is the extent of his influence. He is known here as terror. “

