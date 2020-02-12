Advertisement

Assam officials have confirmed that data related to the final National Citizens Register (NRC) for Assam will be temporarily unavailable and the issue will be resolved in a few days.

The data, which contains information about applicants and is missing from the list published in August last year, was lost after the NRC officials failed to renew the contract with Wipro, the IT company responsible for storing the data in the cloud.

“The contract with Wipro for the cloud storage of the data expired in October last year. The data went offline as of December 15, after the company stopped using it, ”said a senior official of the NRC coordinator on condition of anonymity that he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Advertisement

The official said the failure occurred after former NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, who had been transferred from his post to Madhya Pradesh following a Supreme Court order, had not renewed the contract.

Hajela left Assam in November and new state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma took command in December after the data had gone offline.

“We are contacting Wipro to extend the contract. The same will happen in the next few days. In this case, the data is displayed online again and the applicants can view their data, ”said the official.

Details of details in the NRC final list, which excluded 19 applicants, were published online in September last year by order of the Supreme Court. Since the data is taken offline, applicants cannot view their details or download the lists with their names.

Meanwhile, the opposition congress said he suspected the problem might be the result of a crime and asked the NRC officials to look into the “suspicious development”.

“It is a mystery why the online data should suddenly disappear, especially since the appointment process has not even started,” Debabrata Saikia, opposition leader in the state assembly, wrote to NRC state coordinator Sarma on Tuesday.

“There are enough reasons to suspect that the disappearance of online data is a delicate act. At first glance, it is a deliberate violation of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s policy, ”he added.

The appeal process for those who are excluded from the NRC list is still pending as there are various petitions pending at the Supreme Court claiming irregularities in the listing and exclusion of names to request a reassessment of the list.

Advertisement