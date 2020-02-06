Advertisement

Modi has scheduled a visit to Assams Kokrajhar City today.

Guwahati: In the allegedly desperate attempt by the outlawed ULFA (I) to show itself, Assam police released two low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from one of Assam’s most densely populated areas on Thursday.

The restoration of the IEDs a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Kokrajhar on Friday triggered panic in security circles. However, security officials ruled out any connection between the IEDs and the upcoming Prime Minister’s visit.

Security forces said the IEDs from the Pan Bazar and Paltan Bazar areas in Guwahati were recovered on the basis of a declaration of confession from a ULFA (I) squad that was arrested by the police in the Tinsukia district of Upper Assam), the squad said Cultivation of six IEDs.

Referring to the fact that four IEDs were planted in Upper Assam on January 26, security sources indicated that two IEDs were planted in Guwahati on February 1, but could not go out.

The security forces pointed out that the IEDs were kept in plastic containers and said that the bomb disposal had taken them to the Panikhaiti area, where they would be disposed of.

The Guwahati police commissioner, Munna Prasad Gupta, confirmed the report and said that two IEDs had been recovered and a bomb disposal team had been called in to defuse them. The investigation was underway.

A senior police officer also said the IEDs were packed in bags. “We had information about growing the IEDs in advance, and based on this input we conducted the search and recovered the IEDs,” said a senior police officer who suspected the involvement of ULFA (I) cadres.

The bombs were planted in the Pan Bazar and Paltan Bazar areas, known as Guwahati trade centers. The Prime Minister will visit Kokra-jhar city in Assam on February 7 to take part in the celebrations organized to mark the signing of the Bodo peace agreement.

The police had recovered five allegedly handmade bombs from a location in Chhaigaon in the Kamrup district (rural) on Wednesday earlier. The bombs were later defused in the Kukurmara area in Chhaigaon. In the meantime, security across the state was further strengthened before the Prime Minister’s visit.

