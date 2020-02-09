Advertisement

To kick off the event, a stakeholder meeting was called on February 11th

Guwahati: In a possible renewed controversy in Assam, the state government led by the BJP decided to conduct a socio-economic census starting in March this year to identify and separate indigenous Muslims from those who immigrated from former East Bengal, East Pakistan or today Bangladesh.

Assam Minorities Development Board chairman Muminul Aowal told Asian Ageth that the census would cover the communities of Goria, Moria, Desi, and the Jolha tea tribe, which the state government (like other ethnic and community tribes) considers to be indigenous.

Advertisement

The Muslim population makes up approximately 34.22 percent of Assam’s 3.55 million inhabitants. Among them are about 40 lakh indigenous Muslims. The survey was conducted at a time when the proportion of Assam’s indigenous population, which was 47 percent in 2001, decreased to 40.45 percent in 2016 due to the influx of migrants.

Aowal said that the department would trust all stakeholders and said: “The names of local Muslims and Bangladeshi Muslims are similar. As a result, the government faces the problem of identifying them for the implementation of various welfare systems. Since our government is committed to the wellbeing of indigenous Muslims, they should have their own identity. “

He said preparations for the census are in their final stages. He hoped that the exercise would begin “within this fiscal year.”

A meeting of the State Department for Minorities Development with various stakeholders from indigenous Muslim communities on February 11th will kick off the census, which will be the first of its kind in the country. Also finalize the guidelines for the survey.

The religious separation from Assam is: Hindu 61.47 percent, Muslim 34.22 percent, Christian 3.74 percent, Buddhist 0.18 percent, Jain 0.08 percent, other religions 0.09 percent and “not specified” 0, 16 percent.

end of

Advertisement