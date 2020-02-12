Advertisement

File photo of Prateek Hajela | ANI

New Delhi: Amid the controversy surrounding the disappearance of Assam’s NRC data from the official website, new NRC state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma has accused his predecessor Prateek Hajela of failing to renew the cloud service contract with Wipro.

“Former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela, who was on duty at the time, did not renew the Wipro contract that expired in October 2019. Due to the non-renewal, the cloud services were suspended, so the NRC data for the website has not been available since December 15. I only took over as the new NRC coordinator on December 24, ”Sarma told ThePrint.

ThePrint made several attempts to contact the former NRC coordinator. However, Hajela did not answer any questions. He was released from his NRC charges on November 11.

The new NRC state coordinator said the NRC state coordination committee meeting for a formal order to renew the contract with IT company Wipro did not take place until January 30 of this year.

“After the discussions in the meeting, we sent a formal order for the data cloud services to Wipro on February 6,” said Hitesh Dev Sarma. He added that the NRC data is secure with all the important details, even when the cloud services are suspended.

“We are in constant contact with the IT company to renew the services. However, we cannot give an estimated time when the data will be online again, ”Sarma told ThePrint.

Disappear due to a “technical problem”

In a statement addressed to PTI, the Home Office said that the disappearance is related to “a technical problem with visibility in the cloud” and will be resolved soon. However, according to a report, technology giant Wipro has made a statement that the disappearance of the database is due to unpaid fees.

From now on on the NRC website in the section “Result for all NRC applicants according to the NRC draft and additional list of inclusion and exclusion criteria (final NRC)”, click on “Link 1 & Link” and only the message ” This page can be displayed. not available ‘appears.

This missing line of data comes at a time when the rejection slips of the people who were excluded from the Assam NRC final list still have to be issued.

In the final NRC list, published in August 2019, 19 06 657 people were identified as “foreigners”. The government led by Assam BJP had rejected the NRC list and welcomed Interior Minister Amit Shah’s announcement of a pan-Indian NRC trial.

State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the published NRC was “unacceptable” and that Assam should be part of the pan-Indian NRC process. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), which had campaigned for the NRC exercise in Assam, had also raised objections to the accuracy of the NRC list.

The final list has yet to be officially notified by the Indian General Chancellor.

“Mala fide act” accuses Congress

On Tuesday, the Assam assembly and congressional director Debabrata Saikia wrote to the Indian Registrar General (RGI) and the census officer, informing him of the “secret” of the “online data that suddenly disappear” of a “Mala Fide Act” and also has it RGI asked to investigate the matter urgently.

“The data has disappeared, especially if the appointment process hasn’t even started due to the slow stance of the NRC agency,” Saikia wrote in his letter.

