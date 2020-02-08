Advertisement

File photo of Ranjeet Bachchan

Lucknow: The alleged assassin of a Hindu right-wing leader living in Lucknow was shot on Friday evening during a police encounter in the capital, Uttar Pradesh. The man, identified only as Jitendra, is currently being treated in the hospital.

According to police sources, Jitendra was shot after opening fire during a chase.

The encounter occurred a day after police claimed to have broken the murder of Ranjeet Bachchan, who led a fringe group called Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, with the arrest of his second wife, her alleged lover, and a third person.

According to the police, Bachchan’s wife Smriti Srivastava confessed to the murder. Bachchan allegedly held up her divorce, and she was anxious to marry her “lover” Deependra Varma. In her statement to the police, Srivastava allegedly accused Bachchan of domestic violence and said Varma had decided to murder Bachchan after an attack last month.

Bachchan, who went for a morning walk with a cousin on February 2, was shot in the head in Lucknow’s Hazratganj district.

The arrest of Srivastava, Varma and the alleged accomplice Sanjeet Gautam, who allegedly drove the shooter and Varma to the scene, was announced on Thursday by Sujit Pandey, the police commissioner from Lucknow.

Dinesh Singh, deputy police commissioner in the center of Lucknow, told ThePrint that the defendants had been arrested after analysis of Srivastava’s call data revealed that she had been in contact with Varma.

Another clue came, he added, when Varma’s face was identified on video footage near the crime scene.

While Srivastava was arrested from her home in Lucknow’s Vikasnagar area, Varma was arrested by the Mumbai Uttar Pradesh police. Gautam was arrested from Lucknow.

Smriti was Bachchan’s second wife

The police said Srivastava was Bachchan’s second wife. He had reportedly married her without ending his first marriage to a woman named Kalindi Sharma.

According to the police, Bachchan and Srivastava came into contact in 2014 and got married in the same year. The relationship between the two deteriorated, however, when Srivastava found out about his first marriage about a year after their wedding, they added.

According to the police, Srivastava described Bachchan as a violent man who regularly beat her up. She came into contact with Varma about two years ago. The conspiracy to kill Bachchan was allegedly hatched after Varma learned of an attack on Srivastava last month.

On January 17, Bachchan and Srivastava met at the Sikandarabad intersection in Lucknow to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Bachchan asked Srivastava to accompany him to a hotel, but she refused. At that moment, he hit her. When Varma found out, he got angry and plotted to kill Bachchan, ”said Police Commissioner Pandey.

Three recovery rounds at Bachchan

Vice Commissioner Singh said Varma came to Lucknow from Mumbai on January 29, along with gunman Jitendra. The duo lived in a hotel in Lucknow and did three recreational rounds near Bachchan’s house in the city, he added.

Varma and Jitendra left the hotel in a Gautam-driven car on the morning of February 2, police said. As Varma descended near the Hazratganj junction, Jitendra stationed himself on the route Bachchan used for his morning walk.

Jitendra allegedly shot Bachchan in the head when he approached the Central Drug Research Institute after crossing the residence of the Old Advisors, police said.

After Varma and Jitendra committed the murder, they went to Rae Bareli with Gautam, the police added. Varma is said to have gone to Mumbai.

Bachchan is a former member of the Samajwadi Party who joined Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in 2017, another Rand outfit. He later started the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha and operated it from the OCR building. The police also said that the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha was not registered.

