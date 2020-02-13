Barely a day after the Delhi elections, an optimistic Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is laying the groundwork for control over the city’s three municipal companies, which surveys, according to senior leaders, would take in 2022 as the party’s top priorities during their third term in the State Secretariat.

To achieve this, the AAP government, in its third term, plans to shift its stance from dealing with the authorities, which Kejriwal has previously referred to as the “Cave of Corruption”, to proactively working with them Problems worked out -based systems.

Local businesses in the east, south and north of Delhi (EDMC, SMDC and North MCD) are governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 181 of the city’s 272 districts in the April 2017 MCD election. The AAP was a distant second and won 49 districts, and congress was pushed to third place with 31 districts.

The AAP, for which the 2022 MCD elections will be a second attempt to take control of agencies that are primarily concerned with cleanliness in addition to running some schools, parking lots, and street lights, is planning “model projects” across the city the main focus to start maintenance and sanitation of the infrastructure.

Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned such projects in an interview with the Hindustan Times last week. “We will take certain steps before the MCD elections. After the citizens’ polls, we will do more … For the vacuuming of streets, we are studying a program where the Delhi government is providing MCDs with funds to improve cleanliness across the city … “Kejriwal said.

AAP member Jasmine Shah, vice-chair of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD), said the party has already formed a core team to identify specific issues that the Delhi government can address through the MCDs without the Have control over the body.

“The AAP government will bring back its Mukhyamantri Sadak Nirman Yojna (CM road construction plan) on a large scale. As part of this, the Delhi government’s Department of Public Works is asked to undertake road repairs under the responsibility of the three MCDs, ”said Shah.

The DDCD is a political body of the Delhi government that acts as a think tank, identifies issues in consultation with citizens, and then proposes solutions.

The government led by Kejriwal will also expand the CM street lamp program that was launched a few weeks before the February 8 general election. Under this program, all street lights, even if they are to be managed by the MCDs, are maintained by the MC government of Delhi.

The number of agencies in Delhi is such that people are often confused as to which agency is responsible for various civil functions. While sanitation falls under the MCDs, the BJP ran a campaign in the April 2017 elections, apparently blaming the government for dirty streets and garbage in parts of the city.

Certainly one of the main points of contention between the government and the authorities is the payment to sanitation workers, most of whose salary comes from government funds and which often lead to long strikes, particularly in East Delhi for non-nationals paying the contributions.

In the coming days, the Delhi government will work “on every front” with local authorities, Shah said, pointing out that salaries may be less of an issue.

The AAP also plans to make women’s security an important electoral element in the MCD election, and will highlight how dark spots have been removed across the capital, a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

“We are working specifically on topic-related projects for which the MCDs are funded and closely monitored. In many cases we are also looking into the possibility of having government agencies in Delhi do the work, such as PWD and DSIIDC, ”he said.

The AAP put three seated councilors in the parliamentary elections – Abdul Rehman from Seelampur, Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli and Rohit Mehrolia from Trilokpuri. All of them were won with comfortable margins.

Another leader, who asked not to be named, said that the AAP would address the people in the city who delivered them to schools, hospitals, electricity and water, and should now be given the opportunity to clean the city to make it a city world-class capital.

A BJP leader in the MCDs said the party was ready to welcome the “positive attitude of the AAP government, if any, at all.”

“Since the Delhi public has chosen them to form the government, it is their responsibility to give MCDs money and support us. We are a nonprofit and must be supported by the city government to survive. They shouldn’t conspire against us, but help us. We (BJP leader of municipal companies) will meet him whenever he calls us, ”said Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the current director of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).