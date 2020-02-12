OTTAWA –

The Assembly of First Nations has filed a class action lawsuit against the federal government, claiming compensation for children of First Nations who they believe have been discriminated against by the government’s child welfare system.

The lawsuit was first reported by APTN’s Brett Forester on Friday and was confirmed in an AFN release on Wednesday.

It claims that Canada, through “discriminatory” funding, has created an incentive to remove First Nations children from their families and has not taken into account the different needs of First Nations communities across the country. It also claims that funding for First Nations children in the reserve lagged far behind what was allocated to children in the reserve.

The lawsuit goes beyond the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal judgment in January 2016, which found that the government systematically discriminated against First Nations children in the reserve and in the Yukon through its services.

Canada was instructed to pay $ 40,000 to First Nations children and their families who were denied services or improperly detained.

The AFN lawsuit seeks compensation for an even larger group and extends it to all those affected by the system, including those not covered by the decision of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal.

“Year after year, generation after generation, Canada systematically discriminated against First Nations children and families because they were First Nations,” AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said in a press release.

“It did this by under-financing preventive care, which left the historic disadvantage of the residential schools. Canada has violated its responsibility to our children and families, has violated their charter rights, and has really harmed and suffered them. We will always stand up for our children. “

According to the Canadian press, the government has already spent more than $ 8 million in legal costs for its fight against the ruling of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal.

Cindy Blackstock of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, who originally filed the human rights complaint, obtained the documents through the Access to Information Act.

CTV News has contacted the office of Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller for comment.

.