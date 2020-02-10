Advertisement

It is interesting to note that Coronavirus, the masked, malicious racing car, ultimately could not win

While in the new decade 2020 a virus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan is spreading around the world, one character in a 2017 Asterix comic series was actually called Corona Virus!

Asterix, the Gaul from the French comic of the same name, was confronted with Coronavirus, a masked Roman villain who has a reputation for being left with nothing to win.

In the 37th edition of the 2017 Asterix and the Chariot Race, Asterix battles the Romans across Italy in a chariot race.

An illustration from the edition of Thibaut Deleaz that actor Jaaved Jaaferi shared on his Twitter grip shows the introduction of “Masked Auriga, the Great Coronavirus”.

“Here comes our favorite, straight from Rome! The champion with MCDL XII victories! The one they call” The Masked Augira “, the great corona virus and its loyal bacillus,” it says.

The original book ” Asterix et la Transitalique ” in ancient Italy was published over two years before Wuhan reported its first case of the new coronavirus strain in December 2019.

Asterix and his buddy Obelix, written by Jean-Yves Ferri and drawn by Didier Conrad, take part in a chariot race across Italy organized by Senator Caesar. You have to deal with the villain called Coronavirus and his buddy Bacillus.

Bacillus is the Latin term for bacteria!

While the outbreak was not long ago, the word coronavirus is not new.

The World Health Organization describes the corona virus as a large family of viruses that cause diseases ranging from colds to more serious diseases such as the MERS-CoV (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) and the SARS-CoV (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

The SARS-CoV was identified in 2003.

