MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

NASA saw an asteroid that will approach Earth tomorrow

The approaching asteroid is large enough to cause an explosion in the air

The most powerful air burst event took place in 1908 in Russia

NASA’s asteroid tracking system is currently monitoring an object near Earth that is expected to approach the planet tomorrow. According to the data collected by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid can cause a violent air burst if it hits the planet.

The approaching asteroid has been identified by CNEOS as 2020 BF11. As indicated in the agency’s database, this asteroid is currently moving across the solar system and to Earth at an average speed of approximately 31,000 miles per hour. CNEOS estimated that the asteroid has a diameter of approximately 194 feet.

After studying the trajectory of the asteroid, NASA 2020 named BF11 a member of the Apollo family of space rocks. According to the bureau, the asteroid follows an oval trajectory that extends beyond the path of Mars. From time to time, 2020 BF11 crosses the path of the earth as it encircles the sun. The intersections of the asteroid usually occur when it is closest to the giant star.

According to CNEOS, the upcoming crossing of the asteroid will take place on February 7 at 5:26 PM. EST. During this time it will be approximately 0.04304 astronomical units or approximately 4 million miles from the center of the planet.

Given the size and speed of the asteroid, there is no risk of a collision on Earth if it collides with the planet. Instead, 2020 BF11 is likely to burn and explode in the atmosphere. The energy that would be released from the explosion would be the same as different atomic bombs.

Probably the most powerful recorded air event in history is the Tunguska event, which took place near the Podkemennaya Tunguska River in Russia in 1908. According to reports, an asteroid entered the Earth’s atmosphere about 160 to 620 feet and exploded about 6 miles from the earth’s surface.

Although the asteroid did not hit the ground, the energy from the air explosion was powerful enough to flatten 830 square miles of forest. This area is almost as big as Jacksonville, the largest city in Florida. Data show that the energy from the explosion was 15 megatons of TNT, which is 1,000 times more powerful than the atomic bomb used in World War II.

More than 17,000 asteroids in the vicinity of the earth go unnoticed in our solar neighborhood. pictured; an artistic illustration of an asteroid flying through the earth. Photo: NASA

