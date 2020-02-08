Advertisement

At CES 2019, Asus announced a unique gaming notebook with the Nvidia RTX GPU. The Asus ROG Mothership has a unique design that prefers performance to portability. The laptop is powered by the latest 9th generation Intel processors along with Nvidia’s flagship RTX graphics.

To try out the new Asus gaming beast, we got an Asus ROG Mothership gaming laptop. Our device was equipped with an Intel i9-9980HK CPU, which was coupled with 64 GB DDR4-RAM at 2666 MHz and Nvidia RTX 2080. The laptop has a 17.3-inch 4K display that supports a refresh rate of 60 Hz. We also have 1.5 TB PCIe NVMe SSDs that run in the RAID-0 array. Asus has supplied a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet network card, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 for WiFi and Bluetooth. The hardware is powered by a 90 Wh battery.

DESIGN

At first glance, the Asus ROG Mothership looks better than all gaming laptops on the market. It’s thick and has vents on the entire back of the display. The laptop’s unique design places all components on the back of the display, so a stand is required to support the weight. The stand supports a screen tilt of up to 127 °.

Advertisement

Since the lower part of the laptop only has the keyboard, it can be separated and used as a wireless keyboard. In the case of a wireless connection, the keyboard uses a 2.4 GHz connection. You can check the remaining battery capacity of the keyboard on the laptop. Asus has also added a USB port on the keyboard that can be used to charge the keyboard during wireless use. When docked, the battery is automatically charged via the laptop battery.

I personally liked the Asus branding on the laptop and the way Asus just put a brand logo on the bottom of the laptop with a light diffuser to shine light through the logo.

In terms of display design, the laptop has huge bezels on the sides. One thing to keep in mind here is the top camera position, which is much better than the nasal camera below.

Asus also managed to include Windows Hello, which is great for added security. The steadies are even on all sides and ensure a clear appearance.

The design of the keyboard is fundamentally different from all other laptops. Asus has attached an extension on the top that can be folded back when the keyboard is used wirelessly. In contrast to most laptops, the touchpad is on the right side of the keyboard and acts as a number pad if necessary. I personally didn’t like the touchpad and would recommend using an external mouse.

The keyboard itself is pretty good and I personally liked the key movement, but it can vary from person to person. It also supports RGB lighting, which can be controlled with the Asus Armory Crate software. Unfortunately, the keyboard does not support key customization. However, the laptop has nice RGB effects that can be customized in the Asus Armory Crate software.

I / O

Since Asus ROG Mothership is a gaming notebook, there is no shortage of I / O. Asus has managed to add every single port you will ever need.

Below two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5 mm audio combination and microphone jack USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 support.

At the bottom right you will find two charging ports (for two 280 W power supplies), an HDMI port, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port (with display connector) and the SD card reader.

PERFORMANCE

The Asus ROG mothership is undoubtedly a beast and you can feel how snappy it is, even when you do light tasks like browsing or editing files.

Still, I’m pretty sure nobody will buy this laptop for Word and PowerPoint. So now we come to the benchmark performance of this laptop. The benchmarks were carried out at a room temperature of 24 ° C.

In 3D Marks TimeSpy, the laptop scored 10,805 points and reached a maximum CPU temperature of 99 ° C at an average temperature of 75 ° C. During the test, the CPU reached a maximum of 4.9 GHz with an average clock speed of 4.2 GHz raised.

Next we ran Fire Strike Ultra, where the laptop scored 6,366 points and reached a maximum of 92 ° C on the CPU. During the test, the CPU registered a maximum clock speed of 4.8 GHz with an average of 4 GHz.

Next, we ran PCMark 10 to measure the daily workflow and see if the laptop could keep up with the workflow. The notebook scored 6,932 points and was surprisingly 82 ° C, which is excellent for a powerful notebook under stress.

In order to measure the performance of Nvidia RTX, we used 3D Mark Port Royale, in which the laptop scored 6,454 points and reached a maximum of 84 ° C for the CPU and 86 ° C for the GPU. We also ran the Nvidia DLSS functional test to measure DLSS performance.

Synthetic benchmarks are great for measuring performance, but they can’t always be applied to actual performance. To measure that, we ran several new and upcoming game titles on the laptop to see if it could handle it or not. Note that all fps measurements were made using Nvidia’s software and with maximum graphics settings unless otherwise noted. Note that the laptop only has a 60 Hz display, so most games were set to 60 fps.

The test was performed with G-Sync enabled and the laptop in Turbo mode, which increases GPU and CPU performance. Turbo mode overrides the CPU on all cores to 4.9 GHz and increases the GPU power limit to 200 W.

FIFA 19-60 fps (locked because it is a 60 Hz panel)

FIFA 20 (demo) – 60 fps (locked because it is a 60 Hz panel)

CS GO-55 fps (locked because it is a 60 Hz panel)

GTA V-55 fps (motion blur off)

Controls: 36 fps (RTX on Ultra and DLSS disabled), 60 fps (DLSS enabled) (locked because it is a 60 Hz panel), 60 fps (RTX on low and DLSS disabled) (locked because it is is a 60 Hz panel)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 58 fps (motion blur off) (locked because it is a 60 Hz panel)

Forza Horizon 4-60 fps (locked because it is a 60 Hz panel)

Gears 5-60 fps (locked because it is a 60 Hz panel)

Metro Exodus – 60 fps (locked because it is a 60 Hz panel)

Call of Duty: WWII – 60 fps (locked because it is a 60 Hz panel)

As you can see, the laptop can easily output 60 fps on most AAA titles. Unfortunately, the 60 Hz panel does not match RTX 2080, which can deliver more than 60 fps in almost all games. You can run games without locking the fps to get higher frames. However, this also leads to ghosting, as the display panel has problems keeping up with the frames output by the hardware.

We therefore recommend limiting fps to 60 Hz to ensure that the display and hardware are in sync. We also recommend that you connect both power supplies while you are playing to get the best performance. While the laptop can be operated with a single power brick, it can be difficult to run games with high settings and there can be constant image dropouts. In addition, you can always push the games to 4K instead of running them at 1440p to get better graphics at the expense of a few frames.

BATTERY

Gaming laptops are not expected to have a 10-hour battery life. With the Asus ROG mother ship, we managed to reach only 3 hours and 10 minutes on a single charge. Note that the laptop was set to 50% brightness and all RGB lights were off. We also disabled Nvidia G-Sync, which extended the battery life.

We also tried using PCMark’s battery test to simulate battery usage in the office environment. During the benchmark, PCMark ran apps like Word and Skype to simulate a normal day in the office. The Asus ROG mother ship lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes in the test, which is lower than the real battery test.

Another point to consider are the two large power bricks that Asus supplied with the laptop. The power bricks are designed for 230 W, but huge compared to other 230 W power bricks. All in all, it should be fine if you don’t have the laptop with you often, but if you do, you should have at least one power brick with you.

Final thoughts

So should you buy it? We would say it depends on your needs. Don’t get me wrong here. Asus has reinvented the laptop category with the mother ship. The laptop is stunning and in the test by Asus ROG Mothership I fell in love with the machine.

Nothing is perfect and that also applies to Asus ROG Mothership. We have to address the elephant in the room, or rather elephants. The laptop costs over 6,000 US dollars in the USA and here in Australia, the one I tested costs 10,000 AU $. The price of the laptop varies from region to region and the specifications you choose. We recommend that you check the updated prices and other information on the Asus website. In addition, the laptop weighs around 4.8 kg without power bricks, which weigh around 2 kg, which makes a total of almost 7 kg.

Taking the price into account, it would be advisable for most people to build only their own desktop, which is far more powerful and costs less. The ROG mother ship is a niche product for everyone who wants a powerful laptop, but for whatever reason cannot have a desktop. I can find it attractive for people who want a powerful laptop but are on the go a lot. I know if I have to travel with a powerful system I would prefer ROG Mothership over a PC, monitor, keyboard, mouse and other accessories.

Advertisement