The 92nd Oscar made history. The South Korean film Parasite was the first foreign language film to be recognized as the best film for its dark drama. Three other prizes were also awarded (Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film), and rightly so. But that wasn’t all the Oscars brought with them this year.

From Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix to Renee Zellweger and Janelle Monáe, artists who have interfered in the political, cultural and social context of our time to make the night bigger than a celebration of the best in film. The winners used the platform to underline the severity of the climate crisis, emphasize the need to represent minorities and indigenous peoples, expose gender discrimination, and warn of right-wing extremism. The overarching theme of justice and inclusiveness in an unfair, unjust world was repeated in all speeches. Phoenix (who was recognized as the Best Actor for his role as a mentally ill, failed comic in Joker) quoted his brother, the late actor River, as follows: “Running with love and peace to rescue will follow”.

But the Oscars didn’t do everything right. Not a single woman was nominated for best director, and the lack of ethnic representation continued to plague the awards. The academy should well remember what actor Frances McDormand said at her 2018 Academy Awards: Inclusion Rider (a provision to ensure diversity in films). For now, however, the academy can breathe a sigh of relief. The award of parasites finally recognized the need for diversification. However, there is still a long way to go before it is truly representative of the film in all its glory.

