NAKHON RATCHASIMA, THAILAND >> A gunman described as a soldier angry about a financial dispute killed two people and then went into a bloody massacre in northeast Thailand today, shooting as he drove to a busy shopping center where shoppers fled in fear. In total, at least 20 people were killed, 31 were wounded and it was believed that others were still in the building as more shots were ringing early on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Lt. Gene. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for the relatively poorer and rural northeastern region of Thailand. Many of the recordings took place in Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping mall with an airport theme filled with colorful Lego sculptures, a merry-go-round and huge replicas of sights from all over the world.

Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for coverage as shots sounded mid-Saturday Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just finished eating and drove away when she heard gunshots.

“First I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, recording video of the scene on her phone. “Then a motorcyclist ran in front of her net and left his motorcycle there.”

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

Hundreds of people were evacuated by the police from the mall in small parties while they were looking for the shooter.

“We were scared and ran to hide in toilets,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of those rescued by the police. She said that seven or eight people were hiding in the same room as her.

“I’m so happy. I was so scared to get hurt,” she said.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the above-ground portion of the mall, but were still looking for the shooter. Anutin said there were no more bodies inside, but added, “we don’t know if there are more injuries or deaths or not.”

Some shoppers remained locked up in the mall, presumably in the underground part.

“We are concerned about those who are still imprisoned. Some still couldn’t get out of it, “said Colonel Poonsap Prasertsak, a senior police commander for the region, early Sunday morning. He told reporters that the police were in contact with some of them who were still detained.

“We told them to stay calm, stay still and keep their heads down,” he said.

Gunfire could be heard from the mall around 3 p.m. while ambulances were brought closer to the scene, but reporters were kept away and no announcements were made.

A police officer contacted by phone in Nakhon Ratchasima, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of Bangkok, said the shooter initially killed another soldier and a woman and injured a third person, apparently due to a land conflict.

Defense spokesman Kongcheep told the Thai media that the first person killed was the commanding officer of the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the shooter had fired at others at his base and grabbed weapons and ammunition before fleeing an army of Humvee.

City and district police officers, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man fired shots while he drove to the mall. Thai Rath television broadcasted mall surveillance camera footage of a man with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

The man who is supposed to be the shooter seems to have posted updates on his Facebook page during the rampage.

“No one can escape death,” read a message. Another asked: “Do I have to give up?” In a later post he wrote: “I have already stopped.”

A photo spread on social media that seemed to have been taken from the Facebook page shows a man with a green camouflaged military helmet while a fireball and black smoke raged behind him. Profile photo of Jakrapanth shows him in a mask and dressed in military style fatigues and armed with a gun. The background image is of a gun and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the photography started.

Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping center with multiple levels of glass and steel, is designed to look like an airport terminal, complete with a spurious control tower and departure gates. A large passenger plane is dangling from wires next to one of the most important escalators.

Each of the seven storeys is arranged to represent a different country. A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower from Paris floats to the ceiling, while a Big Ben model in London dominates another area and a huge model of the Golden Gate Bridge in California spans an open courtyard. A two-story golden Oscar statue towers high above a food court.

Nattaya did not know the full extent of the massacre until she came home. When she heard of the death toll, she fainted.

“I can’t believe this is happening in my hometown,” she said. “I mean, this mall, we go almost every other day.”

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at entrances manned by uniformed but unarmed guards. Checks at entry are often volatile at best.

Gun violence is not unheard of in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thais possess weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional firefights in the extreme south of the country, where the authorities have fought for years against a long-term separatist uprising.

The incident in Korat comes just a month after another high-profile shopping mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In that case, a masked gunman with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and injured four others while robbing a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed that he had no intention of shooting someone.

